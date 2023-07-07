Tramel's ScissorTales: Would SEC consider NFL-style scheduling after OU football arrives?

The Southeastern Conference has considered using an NFL-style scheduling model, with some matchups determined by the previous season’s finish in the standings.

But SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, speaking on Fox analyst Joel Klatt’s podcast, said too many potential problems felled the plan.

In the National Football League, opponents for seven of a team’s 17 regular-season games are determined by the previous season’s standings.

Klatt suggested to Sankey that such a model would be good for college football non-conference games, but Sankey said the SEC had gone past even that idea.

“We actually, as part of our format, looked kind of at that model for our own conference schedule,” Sankey said.

With OU and Texas joining the SEC for the 2024 season, the league schedule had been much debated, primarily on whether to play eight or nine conference games. The SEC eventually landed on eight games for the 2024 season, and opponents for each team, with sites, were announced a couple of weeks ago.

But Sankey said the logistics could create insurmountable issues.

“One of the differences here is, you could send Buffalo to Detroit two times in a row” in the NFL, Sankey said. “You’re not frequently going to do that between, you know, Alabama and Auburn, for example.

“You’re not going to do that. So we had some limitations.”

The idea that Bama might have to play at Auburn two straight years is a non-starter. Crimson Tide denizens would march on the SEC offices in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover, Alabama.

The NFL’s model exists as a means to more parity – in theory, giving the better teams a tougher schedule, while giving the struggling teams a better chance at success.

Parity is not exactly at the forefront of the SEC’s thinking.

Still, it’s an interesting suggestion. It could create more good games, if you pitted high-finishing teams against other high-finishing teams.

But the SEC – whether it eventually chooses an eight- or a nine-game schedule – has a plan for a regular rotation that would have every SEC football program playing on every SEC campus at least once every four years.

With an eight-game conference format, each program would have one permanent opponent and would play all other 14 SEC members twice every four-year span.

With a nine-game conference format – preferred by the SEC office — each program would have three permanent opponents and would play all other 12 SEC members twice every four-year span.

And the proposed nine-game format was a form of parity-advancement. For instance, the eight programs deemed the SEC’s most historically successful — Alabama, Georgia, Lousiana State, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M and newcomers OU and Texas — would each have had two permanent opponents from that historically-successful pool.

Sort of the NFL model, only based on a much-longer history than just the previous season.

So an NFL-style scheduling formula isn’t likely to be adopted anytime soon by the SEC. But the conference is conscious of the effects scheduling can have on parity – and at least the SEC office is not scared to embrace it.

Mailbag: OU the next Nebraska?

SEC angst continues for some observers of Sooner football.

Mike: “As I've said before, OU will become the Nebraska of the SEC. I know, I know, you do not agree with that and in reality, OU may not sink as low as Nebraska has in the Big Ten. The handwriting is on the wall, and OU running off (Thad) Turnipseed is but another indicator. OU does not have the resources to be one of the ‘big dogs’ in the SEC. They just don't. I'm not an OU homer, but I have followed them all my life ... Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, etc. ... without (offensive and defensive) line ‘resources,’ OU will have much difficulty competing day in and day out. Without the player resources, OU will be about like they were last year only in a tougher league. It's gonna be a tough, tough situation for OU, but I realize they pretty much had to do it to survive.”

Tramel: I have no idea which is the bigger boogey man, the monster in the 5-year-old's closet or the mighty football teams from Ole Miss and Tennessee?

The Sooners absolutely face major obstacles to keep their traditional standard of annual contention for the conference championship. But that’s because of Alabama and Georgia (and probably LSU). Not because of Tennessee and Ole Miss.

The elevation of the entire SEC in the minds of Sooner fans (and others) is silly. Georgia and Bama are ultimate bullies. The rest of the league is not.

As for resources, Mike seems to be talking about players. Not resources. Seems to think that great linemen are the domain of the entire SEC.

And yes, Alabama and Georgia have cornered the market. But it’s not like OU has been bereft of high quality linemen.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, offensive tackles Anton Harrison was a first-round pick and Wanya Morris was a third-rounder.

In the 2022 draft, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was a fourth-rounder, defensive end Isaiah Thomas was a seventh-rounder and guard Marquise Hayes was a seventh-rounder.

In the 2021 draft, center Creed Humphrey was a second-rounder and defensive end Ronnie Perkins was a third-rounder.

That’s seven linemen drafted. Four Tennessee linemen have been drafted over that time frame, only one higher than the fifth round. Four Ole Miss linemen have been drafted over that time frame, only one before the fourth round.

Two from Auburn. Five from Florida. Five from Texas A&M.

The Sooners have been producing more good linemen than most of the SEC.

Just not Georgia (10, five first-rounders); LSU (nine, though no first-rounders); or Alabama (eight, two first-rounders).

And that’s without OU recruiting under the SEC banner.

If the Sooners don’t win in the SEC, it’s not because of resources or recruiting geography or anything else, other than just they didn’t get it done.

The List: NBA rookie of the year odds

The Thunder had just one first-round draft pick in 2023 but has three of the 12 best odds to win 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year, according to Rotowire.com. That’s what happens when your first-round pick from the previous year (Chet Holmgren) missed the entire season with injury and you sign a European star (Vasilije Micic) whose draft rights were acquired years ago.

Of course, San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama is the overwhelming favorite to win Rookie of the Year. But here are the 17 rookies with odds of at least 80 to 1:

1. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, 1:3.

2. Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers, 3½:1.

3. Chet Holmgren, Thunder, 5:1.

4. Brandon Miller, Hornets, 20:1.

5. Sasha Vezenkov, Kings, 30:1.

6. Vasilije Micic, Thunder, 35:1.

6. Amen Thompson, Rockets, 35.1.

8. Ausar Thompson, Pistons, 50:1.

9. Anthony Black, Magic, 65:1.

9. Jarace Walker, Pacers, 65:1.

11. Cam Whitmore, Rockets, 75:1.

12. Cason Wallace, Thunder, 80:1.

12. Bilal Coulibaly, Wizards, 80:1.

12. Gradey Dick, Raptors, 80:1.

12. Gregory Jackson, Grizzlies, 80:1.

12. Marcus Sasser, Pistons, 80:1.

12. Dariq Whitehead, Nets, 80:1.

Golf’s descent continues as Brooks Koepka rips Matthew Wolff

The genteel world of golf continues its descent into grime. Welcome aboard, say the traditional sports of football, basketball, baseball and hockey.

U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka has accused former OSU Cowboy Matthew Wolff of “quitting” on the course and said he has “basically given up” on Wolff, his teammate in LIV Golf’s goofy format.

Koepka’s comments to Sports Illustrated were particularly interesting considering Wolff has been open about challenges with his mental health.

Koepka is the Smash captain in LIV’s team format, which hardly draws a ripple in the traditionally individual sport. World Team Tennis tried this in the 1970s and it didn’t take.

Wolff, an OSU star who won the 2019 Jack Nicklaus Award as the nation’s top collegiate golfer, has five straight finishes outside the top 30 in the 48-man fields of LIV Golf events. Wolff withdrew from a tournament in Washington last month, citing injury.

“I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that's not competing," Koepka told Sports Illustrated. "I'm not a big fan of that. You don't work hard. It's very tough. It's very tough to have even like a team dynamic when you've got one guy that won't work, one guy is not going to give any effort, he's going to quit on the course, break clubs, gets down, bad body language, it's very tough."

You wanted team golf, you’ve got team golf. You wanted Draymond Green and the Bronx Zoo and Keyshawn Johnson, you’ve got it.

Wolff, 25th in the LIV point standings — squarely in the middle — responded with a statement to SI, saying it was “beyond disappointing" to read Koepka's criticism.

Matthew Wolff plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on July 1, 2022, in Portland, Ore.

"To hear through the media that our team leader has given up on me is heartbreaking. It's not what a team member looks to hear from its leader, and I think we all know these comments should have been handled much differently. But I'm moving forward and won't ever give up on myself.

“While on-course results may not appear now to be positive indicators, I'm trying to win an even BIGGER game with my life."

Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau had a notorious public feud a year or so ago, upsetting golf’s gentlemanly culture.

But the fracture of players from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf — fueled with caustic comments from former or current stars Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson — has shown us that golf can have the dark underbelly of any other sport.

Koepka’s comments seemed to be hitting below the belt.

Wolff won his third start on the PGA Tour in 2019 and had the 54-hole lead at the 2020 U.S. Open.

But in 2021, Wolff took a two-month hiatus to address his mental health.

Wolff told Sports Illustrated that his mental health challenges have "been quite difficult for me" and an every-day occurrence. “While my 2023 season has not been all I had hoped for to this point, I have made positive strides in managing my life and feel Ike my game is turning for the positive.

"I trust Brooks wants what is best for our team. But it's hard to imagine his comments in his recent SI interview in any way line up with those priorities. This will be my last comment on this matter."

Don’t expect it to be golf’s last foray into feuds and rancor. The game has joined the rest of sports.

Berry Tramel: Berry can be reached at 405-760-8080 or at btramel@oklahoman.com. He can be heard Monday through Friday from 4:40-5:20 p.m. on The Sports Animal radio network, including FM-98.1. Support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Would SEC consider NFL-style football schedule after OU, UT arrive?