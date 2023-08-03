Tramel's ScissorTales: Pac-12 commissioner didn't follow Bob Bowlsby's Big 12 blueprint

The Big 12 has moved from shaky footing to solid ground. From the hunted to the hunter. From going the way of the Studebaker to, I don’t know, Chevrolet?

Both have a Colorado, at least.

Twenty-four months ago, the Big 12 was in survival mode, and survive the Big 12 did.

Commissioner Brett Yormark has gone from Roc Nation to rock star. He vowed to make the Big 12 hip; I don’t know if he’s done that, but every college port from Pullman to Pasadena believes that Yormark is hip.

Yormark has outmanuevered his Pac-12 counterpart, George Kliavkoff, and while Yormark waits to see which West schools jump into the Big 12-provided lifeboat, Kliavkoff is fiddling while his Pacific coliseums burn.

Put me on the Yormark bandwagon. Lots of Big 12 folks walk tall today, declaring a piece of the credit for landing Yormark 13 months ago. Remind me to dig in and find out who – literally, which distinct person – first trotted out Yormark’s name and which Big 12 leader first said, this is the guy we’ve got to follow?

But before we build a Yormark statue in the Big 12 Forum, let’s hail his predecessor.

More: Tramel: Can Oklahoma State football break even in transfer portal after mass defections?

The Big 12’s road to restoration didn’t begin with Yormark. It began with Bob Bowlsby. The oft-beleaguered Bob Bowlsby. The asleep-at-the-wheel commissioner when OU and Texas stealthly negotiated to jump to the Southeastern Conference.

That was July 2021, and the Big 12 was rocked. Some schools immediately campaigned to be included in Pac-12 expansion, notably OSU, Texas Tech and Baylor.

“Oklahoma State would have skateboarded to the Pac-12,” said an OSU source. Another Cowboy source said new president Kayse Shrum was on the phone with Kliavkoff “every day.”

But in August 2021, the Pac-12 declared it wouldn’t expand, and Bowlsby’s plan to keep his league solvent kicked into overdrive.

Bowlsby already had a working list of expansion candidates and data, from the Big 12’s ultimately-abandoned 2016 expansion exercise. He visited one of the potential campuses. Representatives from two others flew to Texas and visited Bowlsby in his home.

Within a couple of weeks, he had secured Brigham Young, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida to join the Big 12. A week after that, with all contracts signed, announcements were made at the four celebrating schools, and the Big 12 schools exhaled for the first time in 51 days.

Fast forward one summer. Another stealth rocket crashed into college football. The June 30, 2022, stunner that UCLA and Southern Cal were Big Ten-bound.

The Pac-12 was staggered the way the Big 12 was rocked the previous year. The Pac’s two cornerstone schools headed out the door. There was talk of the Big 12 picking off Pac-12 schools. A couple of weeks later, the Big 12 hired Yormark, and he famously said, “We’re open for business” when asked about potential further expansion.

But Kliavkoff had a blueprint. He had Bowlsby’s still-deep footprints to show the way. And expansion above 10 teams was a vital piece.

Kliavkoff didn’t get it done. Or his presidents wouldn’t allow him to get it done. Academic arrogance can be both good and bad.

Lots of talk over the last year has centered around San Diego State and Southern Methodist as Pac-12 candidates. I would have gotten myself to Boise State before sundown, but Broncos' academics don’t pass Pac-12 bluster.

Pride goeth before the fall, but San Diego State and SMU were fine, too. Make a decision and make it the right one. Make it work.

More: Tramel's ScissorTales: Expanded Big 12 will make 12-team playoff even harder to reach

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of Big 12 Media Days in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 12, 2023.

Kliavkoff didn’t make a decision. Or wasn’t allowed to. What seemed a San Diego State slam dunk was bungled. The Aztecs, needing to let the Mountain West Conference know before July 1 that they were Pac-12 bound or pay $17 million extra in exit fees, seemed caught in the middle of Pac-12 indecision.

Kliavkoff wanted to announce a television contract before expansion – the opposite of the Big 12’s successful sequence – and San Diego State eventually had to walk humbly back to the Mountain West, now knowing it can’t afford to jump until at least 2025.

The Pac-12 sits today with no TV deal and no expansion, wondering if it might soon have eight or even six members left.

And not just the Big 12 is scavenging the Pac-12 salvage yard. The Big Ten is kicking tires. Even the Atlantic Coast Conference is wondering how some Pac schools might help the ACC’s unique problems. What’s next? Washington State and Oregon State to Woodrow Wilson’s League of Nations?

Some say that the Big 12 benefited from OU and Texas jumping first, before the USC/UCLA move. Some blame the Fox network and the Big Ten for the Pac-12's possible demise.

“Funny though,” tweeted former Fox Sports president Bob Thompson, co-founder of the Big Ten Network. “I don’t hear anybody blaming the SEC and ESPN for (the) Big 12’s downfall. That’s because the Big 12 responded quickly and smartly.”

The Big 12’s move back to a dozen teams brought stability (and some much-needed revelry) to the weary league.

A similar move in the Pac-12 might have done the same.

You never know. Maybe not. But the blueprint was there, and it wasn’t the rock star who solidified the Big 12. It was Bob Bowlsby. Hail the former commissioner, too.

More: Jeff Lebby knows that pressure comes with OU football's OC job. 'He has a plan of attack'

The List: NCAA passing yards leaders

OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is high on quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who spent three years at Central Florida and is embarking on his second Sooner season.

“You can put more on Dillon and, again, he’s now played a ton of ball,” Lebby said this week. “This is a guy that if he can stay healthy, I’d like to think he’s going to finish as a top-10 passer in the history of college football. That’s something that matters. He’s going to have a ton of production. He’s had a bunch of production.”

Gabriel goes into the 2023 season with 11,205 career passing yards, including 3,168 for the Sooners in 2022. He ranks 69th all-time. But Gabriel is just 2,875 passing yards from the 10th spot.

Here is the top 10, which has a distinctly OU bent:

1. Case Keenum, Houston, 2007-11, 19,217

2. Timmy Chang, Hawaii, 2000-04, 17,072

3. Landry Jones, OU, 2009-12, 16,646

4. Graham Harrell, Texas Tech, 2005-08, 15,793

5. Ty Detmer, Brigham Young, 1988-91, 15,031

6. Kellen Moore, Boise State, 2008-11, 14,667

7. Baker Mayfield, OU/Texas Tech, 14,607

8. Luke Falk, Washington State, 2014-17, 14,481

9. Colt Brennan, Hawaii, 2005-07, 14,193

10. Rakeem Cato, Marshall, 2011-14, 14,079

Note: OSU’s Mason Rudolph is 12th, with 13,618 yards; North Texas’ Mason Fine (of Locust Grove) is 30th, 12,505 yards; and Tulsa’s Dane Evans is 52nd, with 11,680 yards.

More: Tramel: Colorado regents tell us much about why the Buffaloes are Big 12 bound

How Hunter Dekkers news affects Iowa State football

The Story County attorney’s office in Iowa has filed a criminal complaint against Iowa State’s incumbent quarterback, Hunter Dekkers, charging him with records-tampering related to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling.

Dekkers announced he would forego August camp to focus on his legal problems.

Thus the Cyclones forge ahead with redshirt freshman Rocco Becht, who played a few mop-up minutes last season, and true freshman J.J. Kohl as their prime quarterbacks.

And I have a question. What if Dekkers did Iowa State a favor?

Dekkers, about to enter his fourth Cyclone season, completed 66.7 percent of his passes last season, for 3,044 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Not awful numbers, but not particularly good, either.

Improvement was expected, and perhaps required, if Dekkers was going to keep the job.

But Dekkers stands accused of placing 26 bets on Iowa State sporting events, including the 2021 ISU-OSU game, in which Dekkers did not play. NCAA rules say college athletes could face a lifetime ban if caught betting on their own games.

More: Tramel: Connecticut not the best idea for Big 12 expansion

Oct. 29, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers throws a pass during warm-ups prior to kickoff against Oklahoma at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register-USA TODAY Sports

The complaint against Dekkers says his parents helped him conceal his online gambling and made it appear the bets were placed by his mother.

Thus the possible blessing. Does Iowa State really want to be led by a quarterback with such an apparent lack of intelligence and lack of character?

Dekkers apparently placed 366 internet bets, worth a total of $2,799. That’s not big-time gambling. That’s about $8 a wager.

What kind of college quarterback risks his career over $8 bets? What kind of leader doubles down on his bad decisions by attempting a coverup?

I have no idea if Dekkers’ career is over. But his Iowa State career might be over. The Cyclones turned over their team last season to a quarterback who clearly wasn’t capable of such responsibility.

Dekkers’ attorneys released a statement that doesn’t necessarily put Dekkers in a better light.

“Hunter Dekkers denies the criminal charge brought against him,” the statement read. “He will plead not guilty to that charge because he is in fact not guilty of that (tampering) charge. This charge attempts to criminalize a daily fact of American life. Millions of people share online accounts of all kinds every day.”

Trouble is, daily facts of life do not equate to wise action.

Betting is one of the acid pills that could destroy sports. If an organization or league shows signs of impropriety, if the results of a competition can’t be trusted as being on the up-and-up, the golden goose is cooked.

Baseball and college basketball were staggered by major betting scandals. Boxing was virtually destroyed. That’s why sports entities ride hard over betting.

If the public loses faith in the legitimacy of a result, the financial repercussions will be massive.

But at least Iowa State found a silver lining. It discovered before the season it can’t count on a quarterback it was counting on.

More: Tramel's ScissorTales: Instability plagued Pac-12 long before Colorado's Big 12 move

Mailbag: Big 12 in the CFP

I drew a rebuttal on my ScissorTale item on an expanded Big 12 making it more difficult for Big 12 members to make the 12-team College Football Playoff, which is launched next season.

Charles: “Enjoy your columns but let's get real here. This should have been your headline -- ‘A nine-game conference schedule will make a Big 12 team playoff harder to reach.’ Fill in the conference; nine games vs. eight. It is simple. Eight-game conferences get a +0.5 bump on their records vs. nine-game conferences. The SEC will use that to get one or two more into the 12-team.”

Tramel: The number of conference games is not the issue. The issue is the number of games against Power Five Conference opponents. The SEC model is just one Power Five non-conference opponent per year (Georgia and Florida have scheduled more, to their credit).

But that doesn’t change the increased difficulty in the future Big 12. The road to the playoff is different for an SEC team than a Big 12 team. The SEC will get at least three teams in every 12-team bracket, often four and maybe even five. It’s difficult to foresee the Big 12 getting more than two.

Maybe the committee will penalize teams that play more lower-level opponents. We’ll see.

But either way, winning the conference is the golden ticket for a Big 12 team. That’s not the likely entry for SEC teams, with Alabama and Georgia plugging the top.

But in the parity-mad Big 12, winning the conference is the likeliest avenue to the playoff. And winning a 10-team league – as Kansas State and Baylor have done the last two years – is far easier than winning a 16-team league. Especially an egalitarian league like the Big 12 has been in recent years and likely will be in the future.

Berry Tramel: Berry can be reached at 405-760-8080 or at btramel@oklahoman.com. He can be heard Monday through Friday from 4:40-5:20 p.m. on The Sports Animal radio network, including FM-98.1. Support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Pac-12 didn't follow Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby's blueprint