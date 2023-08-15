Tramel's ScissorTales: Greg Sankey is sad about Pac-12 demise, but SEC expansion lit fuse

The Pac-12 Conference is near death, and even if the Pac rallies from its life-support status, the venerable league won’t be anything like its former grand self.

After this academic year, gone will be Southern Cal, UCLA, Washington and Oregon to the Big Ten, and Arizona State, Utah, Arizona and Colorado to the Big 12.

All that’s left are Stanford, California, Washington State and Oregon State, and the former two are campaigning to get in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Who killed the Pac-12? That’s easy. The Pac-12. Incredibly poor leadership, from both former commissioner Larry Scott and current commissioner George Kliavkoff. Academic arrogance, from schools like Stanford and Cal not wanting to rub shoulders with the likes of OSU and Texas Tech. A false sense of worth on the marketplace.

But let’s be honest. The Pac-12 had some help. Kevorkians were in the midst. The Big Ten, for pilfering off the Pac’s finest. The Big 12, for luring the Pac’s entire Mountain bloc. The ACC, for propping up the absurd alliance (which also included the Big Ten) that gave the Pac-12 some kind of false status.

And the Southeastern Conference, the only major league that did not or is not wooing Pac-12 members.

Would the SEC be interested in expanding beyond 16 teams? Commissioner Greg Sankey usually dances around the topic, but he hasn't ruled out the idea.

When an avalanche hits, who’s responsible? The boulders that flatten the town, or the unearthed rock that started the avalanche in the first place?

The SEC pulled the first rock, inviting OU and Texas in July 2021, igniting the latest wave of conference realignment. The Sooners and Longhorns raised Big Ten concern, and soon enough the Pac-12 was fractured beyond recognition.

“I take responsibility where we've made moves,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said last week on ESPN’s "Paul Finebaum Show."

But Sankey’s admission goes only so far.

Sankey consistently says the Sooners and Longhorns approached the SEC, not the other way around. And that’s almost surely true.

“I don’t know the motivations of others and who moved what,” Sankey said. “I’ve done well, I think, in explaining what happened with our expansion and the outreach from Jay Hartzell and Joe Harroz (presidents at Texas and OU, respectively), as they really said 'we want to be a part of that.’”

Many within the Big 12 blamed ESPN for the switch of OU and Texas to the SEC. Then-Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby among them.

But Sankey pushes back against that assertion.

“When we went through the process in ‘21, (there was) plenty of commentary about ESPN directing these moves,” Sankey told Finebaum. “That's a myth, that's false. It was two universities that wanted a new affiliation and had clear reasons.

“We evaluated the opportunity, and as history indicates, it’s something we decided will work for us and we intend to make work in an incredibly successful way.”

And in the recent wave of conference realignment, OU/Texas to the SEC made the most sense in culture and geography. The additions don’t cause the conference to make any substantial changes in the way they do business, and business has been very, very good for the SEC.

“It’s important to understand this wasn’t just about money,” Sankey said. “In my experience in life or even in this role, certainly you make decisions about money, but money should follow. It shouldn’t be in the lead.

“So those are still part of our ethos. Part of what we think about. Money and TV went to the side as we thought about what’s right and what’s going to happen from a directional standpoint.”

Sankey said OU and Texas were great fits.

“I’m enormously proud of our ability to bring in Oklahoma and Texas and how that works in this conference,” Sankey said. “How that works for our student-athletes.”

Sankey said that in a post-expansion conference call with a group of SEC athletes, he asked a basketball player if he preferred the Sooners and Longhorns come in sooner or later.

“They're like, ‘No, I want to play them as soon as possible,’” Sankey said. “That’s who we are.”

Sankey expressed regret at the Pac-12's plight. He recalled former Pac-12 commissioner Tom Hansen – whose very name has to depress West Coast fans, since Hansen was a solid leader from 1983-2009 – as a valued friend and colleague, who showed a young Sankey the ropes.

Sankey said he talked to athletic directors Pat Chun (Washington State) and Bernard Muir (Stanford) in the aftermath of Pac-12 defections, telling them he had no solutions but had great empathy.

“There’s a reality that things move on,” Sankey said.

Sankey said he lived in Dallas when Arkansas jumped from the Southwest Conference to the SEC and when the Big 12 was formed, which meant death to the SWC.

“The longer the media rights effort went on out West, the more it was a low-simmer bubble that it obviously went over last week,” Sankey said of the Pac-12's demise. “But for those of us who’ve been around it a long time and studied the history of college athletics, yeah, there’s a tinge of sadness and probably more than just a little tinge.”

The Pac-12 killed itself. But it had help.

Mailbag: OU & the NIL

Five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri pledged to Missouri on Tuesday, over Georgia and OU, and Sooner fans who dwell in the recruiting tank sank into depression.

Anthony: "Will Oklahoma ever start paying for 5-star D-linemen like everybody else seems to be doing? And if not, why not? This ain’t Switzer’s OU anymore. It’s all about the Benjamins nowadays. Sad but true.”

Tramel: Brent Venables has been recruiting well. OU signed a 5-star defensive lineman last season, P.J. Adebawore from suburban Kansas City, the same area that produced Nwaneri.

But when Venables signs a good or great player, no Sooner fan wants to talk about the NIL. When Venables loses a good or great player, it's because somebody got to the player with NIL.

The entitlement mentality in recruiting is toxic. It skews the reality that players have tons of options, and most of those options are quite appealing.

OU doesn’t have the corner on great football. The Sooner football experience can be matched by at least 10-15 schools, and for certain players, depending on their priorities, that number explodes to 30-40.

OU fans absolutely should be focused on a 5-star defensive lineman from suburban Kansas City. But that 5-star defensive lineman should be P.J. Adebawore, not Williams Nwaneri.

The List: Babe Ruth batting/pitching seasons

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani has a 10-5 record with 130 2/3 innings pitched this season. He’s also hit 41 home runs.

That’s after 34 homers last season and a 15-9 record, and 46 homers in 2021, with a 9-2 record.

We’ve called him the new Babe Ruth. But the Babe never did what Ohtani is doing – pitching regularly in the rotation while also batting every day.

Of course, Ruth didn’t have the benefit of the designed hitter rule, so don’t doubt that Ruth could have pulled off this feat, too. But the truth is, Ruth never was an everyday player and a member of the pitching rotation, all at the same time.

Here are Ruth’s five full seasons as a pitcher with the Boston Red Rox, showing his pitching and hitting record:

1915: 18-8 record, 217 2/3 innings; four home runs in 92 at-bats.

1916: 23-12 record, 323 2/3 innings; three home runs in 136 at-bats.

1917: 24-13 record, 326 1/3 innings; two home runs in 123 at-bats.

1918: 13-7 record, 166 1/3 innings; a league-leading 11 home runs in 317 at-bats.

1919: 9-5 record, 133 1/3 innings; 29 home runs in 432 at-bats.

Then the Red Sox sold Ruth to the Yankees, who made Ruth a virtual full-time hitter. Ruth threw four innings in 1920 and nine innings in 1921, then never pitched again.

So Ruth had some monster pitching seasons and more than a dozen monster hitting seasons.

But he never had more than 140 innings pitched and 320 at-bats in the same season.

Ohtani is on pace for 178 innings pitched and 593.5 at-bats. He leads the American League with 41 home runs, is fourth in the AL in pitching strikeouts with 165 and is two wins shy of the league lead in victories.

