Tramel's ScissorTales: Explaining the 'Berry Tramel is a sellout' billboards around OKC

Blake Griffin answers questions from the audience and The Oklahoman's sports columnist Berry Tramel during the All-City Preps Best of OKC Metro 2019 awards banquet in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Monday, June 3, 2019. [Paxson Haws/The Oklahoman]

Word leaked Wednesday that I have resigned from The Oklahoman after 32 years. Then billboards around town Thursday blared “Berry Tramel is a sellout.”

Settle down, people. No one is angry. No one is taking shots at me, especially not The Oklahoman. It’s all a marketing campaign, tied into my next venture.

But that’s for another day. I’ve still got some time left at the paper I’ve read since I was 7 and worked at since I was 30, more than half my life ago. And believe me, The Oklahoman has been nothing but good to me. That remains the case.

Even on my way out, The Oklahoman editors have been nothing but supportive and complimentary. Just like the editors who hired me in 1991 and all the editors in between.

I’ll write more about that next week, but today, just know that the billboard is part of a campaign to launch a new business, designed to get people talking. And it worked.

But some were talking about the wrong thing. No one has expressed anger. No one is out to get me. Particularly The Oklahoman.

I’ll keep reading The Oklahoman and hope you will, too. The Oklahoman always has been part of me and I’ll always be a part of it.

More: Why Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy is 'thrilled' about Colorado's Big 12 return

Mailbag: 12-team CFP

The College Football Playoff always is a hit with readers, and my recent ScissorTales item on the 12-team format was no different.

Thomas: “Something you did not mention yesterday, which I think is a distinct possible, is eliminating automatic berths for conference champs all together. The Big Ten and SEC will, in their mind, have 10 or 11 of the best teams in the country on a yearly basis. So why would they give an automatic berth to an ACC or Big 12 team they see as inferior?”

Tramel: I suppose eliminating automatic berths for ever how many conference champions is possible, but quite unlikely. ESPN has a long contract with the Big 12 and ACC, so it has a vested interest in getting some of those teams in the playoff. So it's not likely that the ESPN would support the SEC in such an attempt.

The Big Ten and Fox might.

When you think about these decisions, remember it’s not the conferences so much as the networks calling the shots.

More: Tramel's ScissorTales: Pac-12 commissioner didn't follow Bob Bowlsby's Big 12 blueprint

The List: SEC recruiting rankings

The SEC dominates college football recruiting. Much of the SEC’s exalted ranking is deserved; some is fabricated, with recruits’ rankings determined by which schools they are considering.

In the Thursday ScissorTales, I ran 247 Sports’ recruiting rankings of Big 12 schools for 2024, led by Central Florida at No. 25. Today, the SEC, which boasts 11 teams ranked ahead of UCF, counting OU and Texas, which enter the league next season.

Here are the SEC rankings:

1. Georgia: 26 commitments, three 5-stars, 17 4-stars, ranked No. 1 nationally.

2. Florida: 21 commitments, two 5-stars, 12 4-stars, ranked third nationally.

3. Alabama: 17 commitments, two 5-stars, 11 4-stars, ranked fourth.

4. Louisiana State: 23 commitments, 16 4-stars, ranked seventh.

5. Tennessee: 19 commitments, one 5-star, 13 4-stars, ranked 10th.

6. Texas A&M: 18 commitments, one 5-star, 15 4-stars, ranked 13th.

7. Oklahoma: 19 commitments, one 5-star, 9 4-stars, ranked 14th.

8. Auburn: 15 commitments, two 5-stars, 11 4-stars, ranked 16th.

9. Texas: 16 commitments, one 5-star, nine 4-stars, ranked 17th.

10. South Carolina: 15 commitments, one 5-star, 8 4-stars, ranked 18th.

11. Arkansas: 17 commitments, 9 4-stars, ranked 21st.

12. Ole Miss: 19 commitments, 3 4-stars, ranked 28th.

13. Mississippi State: 16 commitments, 5 4-stars, ranked 32nd.

14. Vanderbilt: 21 commitments, two 4-stars, ranked 38th.

15. Kentucky: 15 commitments, three 4-stars, ranked 42nd.

16. Missouri: 11 commitments, two 4-stars, ranked 60th.

More: A look at The Oklahoman's 2024 Super 30 high school football recruiting series

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

Cyclone season could be crumbling

Iowa State already was without incumbent quarterback Hunter Dekkers, caught up in a gambling scandal. Now four more Cyclone football players have been charged in the state’s gambling investigation.

Tailback Jirehl Brock, a potential starter; offensive lineman Jake Remsburg, a starter; defensive lineman Isaiah Lee, a starter; and tight end DeShawn Hanika.

Lee is accused of betting against Iowa State in its 2021 game against Texas, won 30-7 by the Cyclones.

An Iowa State program that lost a bunch of close games last season and fell to 4-8, now faces potential disaster. Step aside, Houston and West Virginia. It wouldn’t be crazy to pick the Cyclones for last place in the 14-team Big 12.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell confirmed Wednesday that Brock, Lee and Remsburg were not practicing, joining Dekkers in sitting out August camp.

“The issue at hand is a society issue,” Campbell said last week, according to the Des Moines Register. “And the reality of it is, society issues are always going to challenge the culture, whether it’s your family culture or your football culture.”

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been caught up in the probe, too, including former Hawkeye Arland Bruce IV, now at OSU. The charges allege that several athletes placed bets on games in which they played. The players face charges of tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor, for allegedly concealing their identity in electronic wagering activities.

NCAA rules say that athletes who wager on their own sports or others at their school can face permanent loss of eligibility.

More: Tramel: Big 12 adds stability, another football threat with Utah in conference realignment

Windbreak from Texas nonsense

"Windbreak from Texas nonsense" was the headline on a column I wrote for the Norman Transcript in June 1991. A friend of mine recently found that column, which his mother-in-law had cut out and kept. My friend sent it along, and I was fascinated by the subject matter: conference realignment.

This was a full five years before the Big 12’s official launch and almost four years before the announcement that Texas, Baylor, Texas A&M and Texas Tech would leave the Southwest Conference.

I thought I’d share the column with you:

“Texans like to make a lot of noise.

“They carry on about their history, which is unique but hardly laudable. Six flags prove only government instability.

“They carry on about their size, which dwarfs most states, but that’s hardly a chest-thumping attribute. I mean, we started a war with Mexico to make Texas as big as it is.

“They even carry on about their steaks, but let me ask you, who would want to eat a 72-ounce piece of beef?

“Well, the latest noise drift north over the Red River involves the sorry state of the Southwest Conference, the TG&Y of collegiate sports. The SWC, merely a Texas League after Arkansas’ defection to the Southeastern Conference, is scrambling to stay alive.

“Officials at Texas and Texas A&M, the only two remaining crumbs of SWC credibility, were also courted by the SEC, talked with the Pacific-10 and were even the subject of Big Ten rumors, though you’ll have to disregard your geographic instincts to believe such a thing.

“UT and A&M have, for now, said they will stay in the SWC, provided their particular needs are addressed and recognized. Such a commitment carries all the weight of a promise ring, which, as my mom used to say, means you promise to stick around until something better comes along.

“The SWC initially figured the best way to atone for the loss of Arkansas was to pirate away a school of its own. Inquiries went out to Oklahoma and Louisiana State, with no apparent luck, though OU didn’t mind the interest, since it’s good ammunition to use with the Big Eight Conference in its ongoing attempt to wangle a more favorable distribution of football ticket revenue.

“The SWC then turned its attention to a second tier of possible replacements, primarily Tulane, which was rejected in an SWC vote, and Louisville, which is southwest of Montreal but little less.

“And now the beleaguered league is making a lot of noise the Big Eight’s way. The SWC thinks it would be a grand idea if the two conferences formed some kind of alliance, and the Texas media has been supplied with a constant supply of propagana.

“Most of the ideas floating in from Texas center on the leagues sharing a football television contract and a basketball challenge series.

“Raycom, the television syndicator that does business with both leagues, has expressed interest in a football package, but anyone who thinks that would provide any kind of balm is invited to consider this: ABC or ESPN would snatch any marquee matchups, like OU-Texas or something like Colorado-Houston or Nebraska-A&M that might be fabricated for the package. That would leave Raycom with riveting games like Missouri-Texas Tech or Kansas-TCU, which wouldn’t outdraw the Weather Channel in the Nielsen Ratings.

“And as for a basketball challenge series, if the Big Eight buys such an idea, the Texans will next offer the chance to invest in some savings and loans. In basketball prowess, the SWC can offer Texas and, uh, maybe Houston, and uh, uh, uh, can somebody help me out here?

“In recent years, all the Big Eight has done is match the high-brow district previously inhabited only by the ACC, the Big East and the Big Ten. So it wants to market itself by scheduling games against Rice and Baylor?

“The Texas media has jumped all over this Big Eight/SWC co-op, arguing that the Big Eight would bring basketball status to the arrangement, while the SWC would hold up the football end. Consider this from a recent Dallas paper:

“The SWC is ‘deeper than the Big Eight in potentially attractive football programs. Texas, Texas A&M, Houston, Baylor and perhaps Texas Tech or TCU are expected to contend for bowl bids next season. In Big Eight football, Colorado, Oklahoma and Nebraska reign.’

“Say what? The SWC is deeper only in spreading fertilizer and in permanently depressed football programs – Rice and SMU are reasons one and two why Arkansas jumped ship.

“The Southwest Conference is playing up its martyrdom status, smugly insinuating that the Big Eight isn’t yet street smart, that it hasn’t been burned in the reconfiguration of collegiate conferences.

“In truth, the Big Eight isn’t street smart. This is a conference so innocent, it failed to court Arkansas several years ago, when the Razorbacks were obviously disenchanted with the SWC and willing to talk about a change of scenery.

“Of the eight major conferences in collegiate sport, only the Pac-10 and Big Eight haven’t changed their membership in the last year, and the Pac-10 has at least talked about it.

“The only realignment talk involving the Big Eight is the defection of its schools – OU to the SWC, SEC or even the Pac-10, which is what Mississippi State football coach Jackie Sherrill has predicted; Nebraska and/or Missouri to the Big Ten, and Colorado to the Pac-10.

“So maybe it’s time for the Big Eight to join the Realignment Derby, and since the Southwest Conference won’t seem to mind its own business, here’s an idea: Go after Texas and A&M. Go after them hard. Sell basketball and geography (the Big Plains Conference?) and sell the trio of football heavyweights.

“The SWC like to talk about television deals. Well, a Big Plains Conference involving UT and A&M would be mighty attractive. The most recent reports give the Big Ten 25 percent of the nation’s television sets, the SEC and the Pac-10 each 16 percent, the ACC 11, the Big Eight eight and the SWC six. UT and A&M would would transfer that six percent to the Big Eight.

“Texas’ stature is unquestionable, and A&M’s football status makes its dormant basketball program worth the risk.

“And even if the Texas twosome were to rebuff the offer, the Big Eight would come out ahead on the deal. It would serve as a windbreak for that nonsense currently coming up from south of the border.”

Well, quite interesting, if I do say so myself. This was 3½ years before the Big 12 idea was hatched, and 20 years before the Big 12 began to crumble, yet all kinds of prescient suggestions lingered.

The breakup of the Southwest Conference. Texas and/or Texas A&M to the Pac, the Big Ten or the SEC. OU to the SEC or the Pac. Nebraska to the Big Ten. Colorado to the Pac.

All were mentioned in that column 32 years ago, and I promise you, I didn’t think up those things. They were water-cooler discussions in that day.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Berry Tramel: Berry can be reached at 405-760-8080 or at btramel@oklahoman.com. He can be heard Monday through Friday from 4:40-5:20 p.m. on The Sports Animal radio network, including FM-98.1. Support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Explaining the 'Berry Tramel is a sellout' billboards around OKC