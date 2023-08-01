Tramel's ScissorTales: Expanded Big 12 will make 12-team playoff even harder to reach

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has enticed Colorado to return to the conference, giving the league 13 schools committed for 2024.

By the end of the week, that number likely will be 14 or 16, depending on if and how many other Pac-12 schools jump. If not, Connecticut seems the prime candidate to get the Big 12 to 14 members.

The Colorado news was met with much celebration in this part of the country, even considering the Buffaloes’ meager football pedigree for the better part of the last 15 years. The revelry will grow even more if some combination of Arizona, Utah and Arizona State hop aboard the Big 12 train, too.

But a word of caution as the Big 12 enters 14- or 16-member territory. Making the College Football Playoff just got more difficult.

Come 2024, the playoff expands from four to 12 teams. Still rather exclusive, considering there are 133 Division I-A football teams.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of Big 12 Media Days in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 12, 2023.

Look at it this way. The four-team playoff is a private island, almost impossible for all but the rich and famous to penetrate. The 12-team playoff is a gated community; still not easy to enter, but with much greater access.

And much of that opportunity is via a conference championship. The top six conference champions, as ranked by the selection committee, will be included in the 12-team playoff. That’s the model at least through 2025. All that could change in 2026.

But in 2024 and 2025, since the power conferences number five (we’re assuming the Pac-12 survives), the Big 12 title is a virtual golden ticket to the playoff.

The Southeastern Conference’s playoff path will be less affected by expansion. No matter that OU and Texas are SEC-bound next summer. Alabama or Georgia have won eight of the last nine SEC titles. If the Sooners and/or Longhorns bring parity to the SEC, let’s all stand and salute. That seems unlikely to happen anytime soon.

For the SEC programs that are below the Alabama/Georgia behemoths — Louisiana State, OU, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M, etc. — conference expansion is no factor. Their ticket to the playoff is via the at-large portal. A 9-3 record, sans an SEC title, probably will be playoff worthy. The SEC seems likely to average four squads in the 12-team playoff.

Not so in the Big 12. Two seems the Big 12 maximum, especially with parity having spread like crabgrass in the conference. The Big 12 championship is available to most every program, if the creek rises at the right time.

In the last three seasons, three schools have finished first in the conference standings and three other schools have won the conference title game. That’s 60 percent of the Big 12.

Kansas State and Baylor, the last two Big 12 champs, were not selected for the four-team playoff. That’s not a concern after 2023.

Mascots listen to Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speak during the first day of Big 12 Media Days in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, July 12, 2023.

But winning that golden ticket just got more difficult, in a league that consists of 14 teams in 2023 and will be at least that big in 2024. KSU and Baylor won 10-team leagues.

Beating out 13 opponents is more difficult than beating out nine opponents. Of course, if the 2024 newcomers are Connecticut and Colorado, the obstacle course doesn’t change much. Or even Colorado and Arizona.

But if Utah is in the mix? If Arizona State joins the Big 12 and gets its act together? If Deion Sanders upgrades Colorado’s performance as much as he has upgraded Colorado’s brand?

The parity figures to only get more pronounced.

OSU’s playoff chances dip in a league like that. Not because the Cowboys won’t have quality teams, but because more Big 12 members will field quality teams, too.

It’s the same principle that makes the U.S. Open much harder to win than the smaller-field Masters: more competition. It’s easier to win a lottery of 10 than a lottery of 14.

Big 12 expansion was necessary. It was prudent and wise. It provides stability and probably an economic windfall.

But the path to the playoff, which opened significantly with the 12-team format, has closed a bit.

Gauging OU basketball’s transfers

The transfer portal has become the rage of college basketball, with virtually every team using the system to some degree. The Bedlam rivals are no exception.

OU has five transfers from the portal, while OSU has three.

When a player transfers from a fellow power-conference program, the comparisons are apples to apples. But when a player transfers in from a lower level, the adjustment can be a little dicey. I like to see what a mid-major player has done against power-conference opponents.

Today, we’ll look at OU’s transfers. But three of them are coming from Power Five schools, so we’ll hone in on their conference-game performances.

Javian McCollum, Siena

The 6-foot-1 guard from Fort Myers, Florida, made five starts as a freshman, then 27 starts as a sophomore last season.

McCollum has played five games against power-conference opponents. He scored just two points (though with six assists) against Georgetown as a freshman.

But last season, when he averaged 15.9 points a game, McCollum was quite productive, though not efficient, against power-conference teams. He averaged 17.0 points, 2.25 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game against Florida State, Ole Miss, Seton Hall and Georgetown, with 8-of-26 3-point shooting. So not great, but encouraging.

Le’Tre Darthard, Utah Valley

The 6-foot-4 wing from Denton, Texas, is a super senior who averaged 10.5 points over 87 career games at Utah Valley of the Western Athletic Conference. He was a career 37.8-percent 3-point shooter for the Antelopes.

Darthard played 10 games against power-conference teams (counting Big 12 newcomers Brigham Young and Cincinnati), plus a National Invitation Tournament semifinal against Alabama-Birmingham.

Darthard didn’t do much against high-level competition his first season at Utah Valley, but in Year 2, he averaged 12.0 points and shot 40 percent from deep against the trio of BYU, Washington and Wake Forest.

Last season against top-level competition (counting UAB in the NIT semifinals), Darthard averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds, with 7-of-23 shooting on 3-pointers. So a mixed bag. But at least interesting.

John Hugley IV, Pittsburgh

Hugley, a 6-foot-9 post man from Cleveland, Ohio, brings physicality to the Sooners. Hugley played in just 47 games over three seasons for Pitt, due to injuries and mental health issues, but he started 38 of those games.

In 23 Atlantic Coast Conference games, Hugley averaged a healthy 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds, with 0.4 blocked shots per game. He shot 47.3 percent from the field. Seems like a solid candidate to fill the Sooner center slot.

Rivaldo Soares, Oregon

The 6-foot-6 wing from Boston, a junior-college transfer, came off the bench in 2021-22 but started 33 of 36 games last season for the Ducks.

For his career at Oregon, Soares averaged 6.0 points and 3.3 rebounds, while shooting 25.9 percent from 3-point range.

In 44 Pac-12 games, Soares averaged 5.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists, while shooting 24.7 from deep. Not much of an offensive threat.

Jalon Moore, Georgia Tech

The 6-foot-6 wing from Gardendale, Alabama, played in 45 games over two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, including 32 ACC games.

In his first G-Tech season, Moore played just 80 minutes of ACC action, over 10 games. But in his second year, Moore averaged 6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He made just four of 22 3-point shots.

So a little bit of a carbon copy of Soares.

Mailbag: Notre Dame’s future

My readers are the best. Their minds always are churning. And here’s an outside-the-box idea.

Terry: “The Pac-12 appears to be dead. However, if they added just one certain team, they would not only be off of life support, they would immediately soar past the ACC and the Big 12 into the third-strongest conference. That team? Notre Dame. West Virginia has already proven for many years you can flourish in a conference where every opponent is over a thousand miles away. The networks would surely open the bank and give the keys to whatever the Irish want. Immediately, the Pac 12 becomes the third toughest conference. Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington and Utah trumps Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and Miami. They easily sail past any combination of the top teams left in the Little 12 Conference. Notre Dame to the Pac-12 makes as much sense as the affiliation the Irish have had with the ACC. Even the most intellectual snobbery voices could not find fault with Notre Dame. What am I missing?”

Tramel: Well, first off, your idea is quite insightful. Notre Dame does feel an affinity for the Pac-12, particularly with its rivalries with Southern Cal and Stanford.

However, there are two major problems.

First, Notre Dame does not want to join a conference. Financial benefits, historical ties, saving a proud conference. None of those reasons have been enough to entice the Fighting Irish from independence. Remember, then-Texas athletic director DeLoss Dodds put a hard sell on Notre Dame to join the Big 12 a decade ago.

Notre Dame likes being a football independent. Notre Dame considers itself a national school, and conference affiliation impedes that status, in Irish eyes.

But even more binding, Notre Dame has a contract that allows the Irish’s non-football teams to compete in the ACC, mandates that Notre Dame play five games a year against ACC opponents and prevents Notre Dame from joining any other conference besides the ACC. And that contract goes through 2036.

Could Notre Dame get out of that deal? Maybe. Possibly. It doesn’t seem quite as tight as the grant-of-rights deals that have spread throught collegiate athletics.

But Notre Dame has planted its flag. Despite constant pressure from the Big Ten, the Irish want to be independent. They’ve even affiliated with the ACC, just to keep the Big Ten at bay. The Pac-12 isn’t likely to entice Notre Dame to break that ACC contract.

Emily Cerny blazes trail with Spark

Emily Cerny was a star pitcher for the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, from 2018-22. Now she’s the first NAIA-produced player in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league.

Cerny, from Newcastle, signed with the Oklahoma City Spark on July 22 and has pitched in four games. Cerny has been hit hard; she’s given up four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. But her adjustment requirement has been high. She’s gone from the Chickasha school, playing Southwestern Christian and Panhandle State, to competing against some of the world’s greatest players. The Spark, 17-12, includes USA Softball’s Jocelyn Alo, Keilani Ricketts and Michelle Moultrie.

USAO coach Jadyn Wallis is the Spark pitching coach. Pitching for the Drovers, Cerny set NAIA national records with 186 pitching appearances, 158 starts, 132 complete games, 144 wins, 68 shutouts, 16 no-hitters, seven perfect games, 1,414 strikeouts and 1,047 innings pitched.

Cerny three times was the NAIA national pitcher of the year and a four-time all-American. She was most valuable player of the 2018 NAIA Softball World Series, leading the Drovers to the national championship. Cerny led USAO to third-place finishes in the NAIA in 2019 and 2022.

The List: Big 12 coaches by wins

Here is how the 14 Big 12 football coaches rank in terms of college wins as a head coach:

1. Mike Gundy, OSU: 156-75, all with the Cowboys.

2. Lance Leipold, Kansas: 154-56, 8-17 with KU, but 109-6 at Wisconsin-Whitewater and 37-33 at Buffalo.

3. Chris Klieman, Kansas State: 102-33, 30-20 at KSU after a major success at North Dakota State (69-6) and a 3-7 season at Loras College.

4. Gus Malzahn, Central Florida: 94-47, including 18-9 at UCF, 9-3 at Arkansas State and 67-35 at Auburn.

5. Dana Holgorsen, Houston: 88-61, 27-20 with the Cougars but also 61-41 at West Virginia.

6. Sonny Dykes, Texas Christian: 84-65; 13-2 last season at TCU after previously coaching Louisiana Tech (22-15), California (19-30) and Southern Methodist (30-18).

7. Matt Campbell, Iowa State: 81-57, 46-42 with the Cyclones after previously going 35-15 at Toledo.

8. Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati: 76-48. This is his first year at UC, after coaching Appalachian State (51-24) and Louisville (25-24).

9. Steve Sarkisian 59-47: 13-12 at Texas, after going 34-29 at Washington and 12-6 at Southern Cal.

10. Neal Brown, West Virginia: 57-41; Brown is 22-25 at WVU and was 35-16 at Troy.

11. Kalani Sitake, Brigham Young: 56-34, all at BYU.

12. Dave Aranda, Baylor: 20-16, in three years with the Bears.

13. Joey McGuire, Texas Tech: 8-5 after one season with the Red Raiders.

14. Brent Venables, OU: 6-7 after one season with the Sooners.

