Tramel: Can Oklahoma State football break even in transfer portal after mass defections?

STILLWATER — Linebacker Mason Cobb is at Southern Cal. Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad is at Washington. Safety Thomas Harper is at Notre Dame. Defensive end Trace Ford is at OU.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders is at Ole Miss. Tailback Dominic Richardson is at Baylor. Receivers John Paul Richardson (Texas Christian), Stephon Johnson Jr. (Houston) and Bryson Green (Wisconsin). Offensive tackle Caleb Etienne is at Brigham Young.

That’s a major talent exodus from an OSU team that limped to a 7-6 season last autumn.

The Cowboys opened August camp Wednesday, and OSU’s fate will be determined on whether the transfer portal has as much talent coming in as went out.

“I think that we went stride-for-stride,” Mike Gundy said.

Well, if that’s true, all I can say is wow.

The Cowboys didn’t lose valuable players to Wyoming and Eastern Michigan. They lost valuable players to big-time programs. The likes of USC and Wisconsin, Notre Dame and OU, Washington and Mississippi, scoured video of the 2022 Cowboys and liked what they saw.

Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman throws a pass during an Oklahoma State University football practice in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Aug., 2, 2023.

So can Alan Bowman, by way of Michigan and Texas Tech, adequately fill the cleats of Sanders? Can Elijah Collins (Michigan State) replace Dom Richardson? Can Arland Bruce IV (Iowa), De’Zhaun Stribling (Washington State) and Leon Johnson III (George Fox) replicate the departed passcatchers? Can Dalton Cooper (Texas State) succeed Etienne?

Can Justin Wright (Tulsa) be as good as Cobb? Can Anthony Goodlow (Tulsa) make the Posse forget Ford? Can Kenneth Harris (Arkansas State) replace Muhammad? Can, well, OSU didn’t really bring in anyone in Harper’s void.

But those are the questions of this Cowboy season. Did OSU lose to the portal, or did OSU break even? Break even, and the Cowboys have a chance to have a good season, provided the health holds out.

"The age of the portal, I think this is the future, right?” Gundy said as he stood in the shade of the Sherman E. Smith Training Center. “Some go out, some come in. You would like to minimize that, but I’m not sure that’s going to happen anymore.

“We'll know a lot more in about three weeks, and then we'll really know a lot more October 1, but I feel good about the exchange we made player for player.”

The school comparison is tilted against OSU. Not many USCs and Notre Dames on the incoming list. As in none. There are a few Baylors and BYUs.

You can’t always go by brand. Lots of good ballplayers dot mid-major rosters. But not that many are in non-scholarship Division III, which includes George Fox, a school 45 miles south of Portland, Oregon.

Safety Kendal Daniels, perhaps OSU’s best returning player, said the talent hasn’t dropped off.

Oklahoma State’s Kendal Daniels (5) runs drills during an OSU Spring football practice at Sherman E. Smith Training Center in Stillwater, Okla., Monday, April 10, 2023.

“You have guys that’s better at this, then you have guys that’s better at covering, or have guys that’s fast or guys that’s big and strong, but other than that, it’s Division I football,” Daniels said.

“It was just guys that felt like they needed to be somewhere else, left. So I feel like those guys are gone. I wish 'em the best, I text ‘em all the time. But the guys that are here, are here.”

The guys that are in Stillwater definitely are in Stillwater. Can’t argue with that.

This is just me, but my best guesses are this.

Wright will be fine replacing Cobb at linebacker. Same with Goodlow as an edge rusher replacing Ford. Collins should be an upgrade at tailback over Richardson. Sounds like Cooper was going to beat out Etienne anyway. Quality receivers tend to fall on top your head, so that shouldn’t a major problem.

But Muhammad was a really good corner. Those are hard to find. Can Harris fill the bill? Can some OSU youngsters? I don’t know.

Can Bowman be a wash with Sanders? I don’t know. Depends on the Cowboy blocking, which hasn’t been spiffy for a few years.

If you can’t pass protect, a mobile QB like Sanders can save your bacon. Bowman is not particularly mobile. The OSU offensive line has to be better, else the season could be sunk.

In the old days, we could scour the Cowboy roster and identify a variety of young players ready to ascend into prominent roles. And some no doubt will do that. Especially at safety, where it looks like Gundy’s staff has recruited well, perhaps negating Harper’s defection.

But the transfer portal has changed things. You can lose a ton of talent quickly, and you can’t automatically replace it with development. Microwaving the roster sometimes is necessary.

A man-for-man tradeoff is not required, but it sure does help. And the closest the Cowboys get to a man-for-man trade from the portal, the better the chances for a successful 2023.

