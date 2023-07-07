Tramel: Big 12 football preseason predictions are a total crapshoot this year

The Big 12 football preseason poll and all-conference team were announced over the last couple of days, and I see little justification for anyone getting annoyed.

This is one of the hardest seasons in a conference to gauge. Think about it.

A 14-team league, with four newcomers not just to the Big 12, but to Power Five Conference football. Also a league with tremendous parity — six schools have been represented in the past three Big 12 Championship Games.

The league’s traditional heavyweights — OU and Texas — are soon headed out the door to the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners have been down from their lofty perch for two straight seasons. The Longhorns have been mostly down for 13 years.

Throw in the transfer portal, which causes all kinds of turmoil on rosters, and how do you possibly predict a league like that?

I’ve got no great argument with the team prediction: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Kansas State, No. 3 OU, No. 4 Texas Tech, No. 5 Texas Christian, No. 6 Baylor, No. 7 OSU, No. 8 Central Florida, No. 9 Kansas, No. 10 Iowa State, No. 11 Brigham Young, No. 12 Houston, No. 13 Cincinnati and No. 14 West Virginia.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian squats on the sideline during a 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Oct. 22, 2022.

I’d probably say Tech and Kansas are too high; UCF, Iowa State and BYU too low. But I don’t know. I don’t have firm convictions.

And the preseason all-conference team is a total crapshoot. I mean, the players at UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU, we know very little about.

Heck, OU landed just one player on the preseason team — defensive end Ethan Downs — and who got overlooked? O-lineman Tyler Gouton? Linebacker Danny Stutsman? One of the transfer portal guys?

OSU had three players selected — flanker Brennan Presley, linebacker Collin Oliver and safety Kendal Daniels. Seems solid, but almost every team has a big-time receiver, and Oliver has moved from defensive end. So who knows?

I’ve got no arguments with anyone, not even the four voters who picked Tech to win the league and the solo voter who picked OSU.

I mean, Baylor was picked eighth in 2021 and K-State was picked fifth in 2022. Both won the conference. TCU was picked seventh last season, and the Horned Frogs made the national championship game.

And that’s back when the league had no newcomers.

Save your angst. In this historic season of 2023, nobody knows what’s going to happen in Big 12 football.

