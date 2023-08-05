Tramel: Big 12 adds stability, another football threat with Utah in conference realignment

STILLWATER — Conference realignment can be many things.

Dramatic — like the crazy Friday that swung Arizona, Utah and Arizona State back and forth between going to the Big 12 and staying in the Pac-12.

Interesting — OSU will play four Big 12 newcomers this autumn and conceivably could do the exact same thing in 2024. Eight new league opponents over two consecutive years. It’s like OSU joined a different conference.

Scary — two Augusts ago, the Cowboys sought refuge in the Pac-12 but were turned away. Now, the Big 12 has opened its doors to four Pac-12 schools (Colorado jumped aboard 10 days ago) and will stand at 16 members come next July.

Don’t like it? Don’t worry, it will change.

Like it? Don’t get accustomed to it.

Mike Gundy, who was kicking himself Saturday for not ordering a Nostradamus hat in time for OSU Football Media Day — his realignment prognostications were somewhat on target — established the over/under at 3½ years for more change.

Take the under.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark walks on stage to speak at the opening of the conference's media days last month in Arlington, Texas. The league has added four schools from the Pac-12 in recent weeks — Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah — in a crippling blow to the Pac-12.

You never know how long things will last. Including your very own status.

Heck, just 10 months ago, the Cowboys were 6-1, ranked ninth in the nation and seemed to be the best candidate to rule the Big 12 in the wake of OU’s exodus to the Southeastern Conference.

Since then, Kansas State won the Big 12, Texas Christian made the national championship game and two-time defending Pac-12 champ Utah has pledged to the Big 12.

Man, football comes at you fast.

“Think about just two years ago, what the narrative was around the conference, and how that’s changed,” said OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg.

In August 2021, then-Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby met, hat in hand, with new Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, asking about some kind of merger. No room in the inn, Kliavkoff said.

Two years later, the Big 12 basically finished off the Pac-12. Luring Colorado and Arizona was not difficult and not much regretted out West. But adding Arizona State, whose president, Michael Crow, was the Pac-12's biggest defender, and Utah, with the Pac-12's best program, was stunning.

Neither ASU nor Utah wanted to come. They came because they were out of options.

OSU football coach Mike Gundy speaks to the media Saturday in Stillwater. The longtime Cowboys coach is excited by the additions to the Big 12.

And Big 12 supremacy just got a lot more treacherous for the likes of OSU, TCU, Baylor and Kansas State, all of which have either won the Big 12 or finished first in the Big 12 standings in the last 21 months.

All because of Utah.

Gundy gave the Utes some of his highest praise possible. He compared Utah to OSU.

“They’re bringing in a really good team,” Gundy said. “They’re one of those teams, and I think Oklahoma State is this way, that if you polled coaches anonymously across the country, teams that you would really not want to play, because it’s hard enough to beat ‘em, and you might not get the credibility that you think you’re going to get from a national exposure, just based on history, Utah is one of those teams.”

Utah’s Kyle Whittingham and Gundy rank 2-3 in major-college head coaching tenure. Whittingham was hired in December 2004; Gundy followed him at OSU a couple of weeks later. Only Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz has been on the job longer.

“Obviously, Utah is a really good program, they’re very well-coached,” Gundy said. “They play over their heads and win games that people think they shouldn’t win, and have done it consistently.

“He’s got a tradition there. They play really well based on him being there so long, and they kind of know what they’re trying to get accomplished.”

That’s how Gundy likes to run his program, and the Cowboys have been big winners, too. Let’s see, since the 2011 season, when Utah joined the Pac-12, the Utes are 96-54 overall, 60-44 in the Pac-12. OSU is 104-46 overall, 70-38 in the Big 12.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, left, smiles as he walks out with his team after media day ahead of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.

Colorado has been losing for longer than a decade but has hope again, with Deion Sanders. Arizona has been losing for what seems like forever, but coach Jedd Fisch has brought some optimism after a 5-7 season. Arizona State is a perennial underachiever but everyone always raves about the Sun Devils’ potential.

Still, Utah is the big get for Big 12 football.

The Utes come with ready-made rivals (including arch foe Brigham Young). A chip on their shoulder, since the Utes wanted the Pac-12 to endure. And a coach who rivals Gundy for longevity and success.

“I think it’s all good,” Gundy said of the newcomers. “There’s security in numbers.”

The Cowboys know all about security. And insecurity.

They have the former, but a conference that looked like it was going to be much easier to win with the Sooners (and Longhorns) gone suddenly has another threat. A threat that has been to back-to-back Rose Bowls.

It should be fun. We’ll see if it lasts longer than Gundy’s 3½ years.

