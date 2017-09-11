Tramaine Brock inactive for Vikings

The Vikings acquired cornerback Tramaine Brock in a trade with the Seahawks before they cut their roster to 53 players, but he’ll have to wait to make his regular season debut with the team.

Brock is one of seven players on Minnesota’s inactive list for Monday’s home game against the Saints. Brock was listed as questionable with a groin injury on the team’s final injury report of the weeks.

Wide receiver Rodney Adams, safety Antone Exum, guard Danny Isidora, tackle Aviante Collins, defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson are the other inactives for the Vikings.

The Saints deactivated cornerback Ken Crawley, linebacker Stephone Anthony, tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Austin Carr, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, quarterback Taysom Hill and linebacker Nate Stupar. They also promoted linebacker Adam Bighill from the practice squad and dropped tackle Bryce Harris from the 53-man roster.