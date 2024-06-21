Trajan Langdon press conference: Watch the Detroit Pistons introduce new president

After a long wait, the Detroit Pistons will formally introduce Trajan Langdon as the team's new president of basketball operations at a news conference Friday.

Langdon was officially named to the role back on May 31, but has yet to speak with the media since the move was made.

Since Langdon was hired, the Pistons have parted ways with both general manager Troy Weaver and highly-paid head coach Monty Williams, who was just in the first year of a $78.5 million deal.

After ultimately deciding to fire Williams, the Pistons will now launch a head coaching search with less than a week to go until the NBA draft and less than 10 days until free agency officially opens.

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores is set to join Langdon on Friday as the Pistons try to turn a new leaf after their franchise-worst season in 2023-23, finishing just 14-68.

Trajan Langdon introductory press confernece with Detroit Pistons

When: 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Where: Detroit Pistons practice facility (not available to public)

Who: Pistons owner Tom Gores, president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon.

