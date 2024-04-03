Training like a pro at Lawrenceville’s Legacy Sports Complex

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - With an ownership team including former Braves pitcher Jonny Venters and former Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, Legacy Sports Complex is positioning itself as a heavy-hitter for sports and fitness training.

Legacy Sports Complex was first opened in Suwanee by Venters and national karate champion Dustin Chovanic in December 2022, with a mission of providing top-notch coaching and training facilities to area athletes. That first 15,000-square-foot complex offers specialized training for sports including baseball, football, softball, soccer, and more — while also serving as a gym and fitness facility for families who just want to work on their own fitness goals. To head up the football program, the ownership team expanded to include Sanu and fellow former Falcons players Sean Weatherspoon, Christian Blake, and Elijah Wilkinson.

Earlier this year, Legacy Sports Complex expanded to a second location in Lawrenceville, which also offers programs including training for individuals and entire teams, youth classes and camps, and adult boot camps. Legacy Sports Complex is located at 4305 Brogdon Exchange in Suwanee and at 650 Progress Industrial Boulevard in Lawrenceville — and for more information on memberships and programs offered by the company, click here.

Since it’s Spring Break week for many students here in Metro Atlanta, we decided it was the perfect week to pay the Legacy Sports Complex team a visit. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning training with the athletes!