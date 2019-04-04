Training legend Henderson bids to end 40 years in National wilderness

Legendary English trainer Nicky Henderson has been trying for four decades to win Grand National winner with Valtor the latest from his stable to try Legendary English trainer Nicky Henderson has been trying for four decades to win Grand National winner with Valtor the latest from his stable to try (AFP Photo/GLYN KIRK)

London (AFP) - Nicky Henderson concedes it would mean "a heck of a lot" if Valtor were to finally win the Grand National on Saturday, four decades to the day his first contender in the world's greatest steeplechase finished second.

Zongalero was one of two runners-up in the Liverpool spectacle in 1979 that has proved frustratingly elusive for the five-time British champion jumps trainer.

Valtor will be his 43rd attempt at cracking the four-and-a-quarter mile marathon due off at Aintree at 1615GMT.

In contrast to his National drought the urbane 68-year-old Englishman has won a record seven Champion Hurdles and a joint-record six Queen Mother Champion Chases.

He told AFP he would feel something was missing if he retired without ticking that box.

"I am a long way from being retired," he chuckled. "But winning the race would mean a heck of a lot. I would dearly love to.

"It is the greatest steeplechase in the world after all."

Henderson, who opted against following his father's career path of being a stockbroker to pursue his love of 'The Sport of Kings', rates the French-bred Valtor's chances of being the one to realise his dream as no better than each way.

He has no doubts about his contender's ability, but is concerned about the weight.

Valtor is second top weight in the 40-runner field more even than last year's winner and clear favourite Tiger Roll.

"He has a touch of class of that there is no doubt, and why he came to me was to be aimed at the National," said Henderson.

"But he has got too much weight. He is a tiny horse, courageous and a good jumper who will like the ground but carrying that weight is a heck of a burden."

- 'Much more fun' -

Henderson says he rather regrets Valtor's explosive English racecourse debut at Ascot in late December.

He made a mockery of his odds of 33/1 to storm home by eight lengths but that only alerted the handicapper when it came to his assessment of the National field.

"I rather wish Ascot had not happened!" he said.

"It would have been much more fun if he had kept that performance for Saturday.

"Still one should not be so pessimistic, he has been jumping the National fences at home in pleasing fashion and I hope he takes to the real things in the heat of battle with equal panache.

"I would rate him an eachway chance (finishing in the first four)."

Valtor means someone who is 'a deep thinker, idealistic or studious', qualities in a horse perhaps that are not best suited to the brutal course at Aintree.

"Those adjectives do not apply to his trainer," laughed Henderson.

"He is a bit like that but I do not think that will necessarily count against him."