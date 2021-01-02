After training him, Gilbert Arenas calls Bronny James a 'clone' of his father, LeBron

Arenas: Bronny James a 'clone' of his father, LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The relationship between former Washington Wizards point guard, Gilbert Arenas and now Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a unique one. From on-court rivals to genuine friends, Arenas recently revealed how he's helping James' son, Bronny, grow on the basketball court by request of The King himself.

"LeBron hit me on Instagram and said 'My son is starting to train and he's training with Dribble2Much. Can you go over there and put some eyes on him and let me know because I'm kind of worried about him.' I went there, watched him, and gave him some pointers," Arenas told NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller on a recent episode of "And One."

Arenas returned to James with a scouting report of Bronny and let him know that he has nothing to worry about.

"He's your clone, you don't need to be worried," Arenas said. "Just from looking at him, you were probably taller, you've got the same speed, he probably jumps higher, passes probably the same, IQ probably the same, he shoots better and dribbles better. He [Jame] said 'that is actually correct.'"

"From his bone structure, he's going to be all of 6-8, 6-9, and the fact that he's jumping higher now means he's going to be 6-8, 6-9 with a 44-inch vertical...when he takes it seriously, it's going to be scary," Arenas continued.

Bronny, 16, is the 25th ranked basketball player in the class of 2023 according to ESPN. He currently holds an offer from the University of Kentucky with other interests from Blue Blood schools like Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and UCLA.

"Nobody can claim they've trained your son," Arenas told James. "I trained him for a couple months and you can just see it gooing out of him."

