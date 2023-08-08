Training camp tour video: Hartland football
Hear from Hartland coaches and players during the first day of football practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Hear from Hartland coaches and players during the first day of football practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Williams will get exposure and experience as a head coach after 12 seasons on NFL sidelines.
Case Keenum, who's spent over a decade in the NFL and has seen up close what makes an effective starter, had some thoughts about Stroud on Monday.
Physical altercations in a pair of Sunday games led to a busy day at the league office Monday.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
There is one simple move that would benefit both the bottom line and the welfare of student-athletes who don't play football.
With potential implications extending all the way to the College Football Playoff, here's how sideways college sports is at the moment.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues his draft sleeper series with the tight ends!
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
The personal injury lawsuit against retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib and his brother Yaqub is still pending.
On the heels of consecutive national championships, Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the annual preseason coaches poll compiled by USA Today.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
As part of our preview of this season, we will be rolling out the Yahoo Sports Top 25 in the lead-up to the seven FBS games being played in Week 0.
Following an initial 1:46-hour delay of the start, the FireKeepers Casino 400 was again interrupted by rain after 74 of 200 laps. After another 50-minute delay, NASCAR made the decision to restart the race at noon ET on Monday.
The Giants are facing a brutal start to the season.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies certain 2023 quarterback draft rankings he thinks miss the mark.