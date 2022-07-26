Training Camp Tour 2022: Las Vegas Raiders' new chapter & Los Angeles Rams hope to repeat

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson's 2022 training camp tour is under way on the west coast & he's joined by two local beat reporters from Las Vegas and Los Angeles to go more in depth in two of this seasons' most intriguing teams.

First, Charles welcomes The Athletic's Tashan Reed onto the podcast to talk about the Raiders, their blockbuster addition of Davante Adams, the transition into the Josh McDaniels era & why bolstering the offensive line will be the key to success for Vegas if they want to have success this year in an absolutely stacked AFC West.

In the second half of the show, Charles is joined by Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic to get some insight into the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams: why this team is primed for a repeat title, how Jalen Ramsey is becoming a leader on and off the field and why Allen Robinson is primed for a huge season after gelling this summer with Matthew Stafford & Cooper Kupp.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr participates in throwing drills during training camp in Henderson, NV. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts