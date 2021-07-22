Training Camp Storylines, OBJ’s potential resurgence and Zeke’s in the best shape of his life… again

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Yahoo Fantasy Football experts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together to discuss some of their favorite storylines heading into the opening up of NFL training camps.

First, we react to the news that the NFL will force teams to forfeit games that cannot be rescheduled if they are responsible for a COVID-19 outbreak. What are the fantasy implications?

Later, the guys talk about the potential for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense with an in-shape Ben Roethlisberger, where Dak Prescott fits in among the top QBs in the league, whether Aaron Rodgers will report to Green Bay Packers camp, and even the potential resurgence from Odell Beckham Jr.

You’ll want to stick around to find out which NFL team will be the key to winning your fantasy football league this year and why nobody knows quite what to make of them yet.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts