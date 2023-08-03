Training Camp Stock Report: Have Cowboys cornered CB market already?

Training camp offers wild fluctuations in player value. One great practice can set a player on the path to the final roster. One poor practice can have catastrophic effects in a tightly contested battle. For a position group like cornerback, the battle is fierce for the Cowboys.

Having endured an injury-filled campaign a season prior, the Cowboys are very aware of their need to have stable CB options at the ready in 2023. They’re keeping watchful eye on the battle and have to weigh the immediate roster needs against their long-term roster desires.

Players like Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis could be useful today but they likely don’t figure into their plans beyond this season. The Cowboys are grooming a handful of young players who they hope will take the reins soon and provide inexpensive labor alongside the newly re-signed Trevon Diggs.

Diggs had been held out for precautionary reasons most of camp, but debuted in team drills on Tuesday. His absence opened up more opportunities for others to get meaningful snaps. Here’s a stock report after one week of camp practices on the rest of the group.

Stock up: DaRon Bland

Bland had a breakout season in 2022 when the rookie fifth-round pick led the Cowboys in interceptions. He went from replacement nickel CB to emergency boundary CB, showing he has the same inside-outside ability and value as long-time Dallas CB, Anthony Brown.

There was some question as to what he would bring in his second season. Is he a future outside starter or just a nickel player with some outside ability?

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland pic.twitter.com/1J5Ful9oZY — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 1, 2023

Early indications look like he may be only scratching the surface on his potential. He’s the favorite at nickel in 2023 and very well could be the starter opposite Diggs as early as 2024.

It’s admittedly too early to be too down on anyone in training camp but with players rising, other players inevitably have to fall.

As stated many times earlier in the offseason, Joseph has barriers to overcome, and they extend beyond simple ability to play CB.

Working in Joseph’s favor more than anything is his special teams ability. That’s aspect has been tough to gauge in camp and probably won’t get a good look until preseason games kick off.

Wright has actually shown improvement in Year 3 and been offering consistently tight coverage against the offense’s best.

Trevon Diggs (he’s fine, per MM) coached up Nahshon Wright before this snap. The rest is an all-out war between Wright and Jalen Tolbert. Wright wins this one. What a battle. Defense went crazy afterward. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/E60RyKF7pO — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 27, 2023

With Diggs out, Wright has seen a lot of reps opposite Gilmore. But Gilmore’s coverage has been so tight, Wright has been a regular target ending up on the wrong side of too many Oxnard highlight reels.

IPO watch

IPOs (aka initial public offerings) refer to the rookies, namely Eric Scott and Myles Brooks.

Brooks, an undrafted free agent, has been as advertised. He’s a good CB with NFL potential. He’s not having a standout camp but it’s clear the moment isn’t too big for him either.

Scott, on the other hand, is backing up his offseason play in OTAs with a strong camp. He’s looking smart, physical and capable as a boundary defender. It’s getting difficult to not get excited about Scott and Bland developing as starters of the future.

Cowboys rookie CB Eric Scott pic.twitter.com/reQVblZK7C — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 1, 2023

Blue Chip: Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore

Diggs and Gilmore are the clear blue-chip stocks of the bunch.

No one doubts Diggs’ ceiling after his historic 11-interception season. His progression in 2022 only solidified the idea the best is still yet to come for the newly re-signed ball hawk.

Gilmore is living up to his billing as a leader and high-end boundary CB. He’s been sticky tight in coverage and offering words of wisdom to anyone who will take it.

Positional outlook

Clearly Diggs, Gilmore and Bland are locks on this roster. Based on Scott’s early returns, he’s a pretty safe bet to make the final cuts as well.

Wright and Joseph have the benefit of being top-100 picks, but the clock has almost struck midnight, so they need to prove they are capable and trustworthy on both defense and special teams. It’s doubtful both will make it.

Brooks has time and will get plenty of preseason game action but as of now he looks like a practice squad stash.

The top hedge stock to invest in is Jourdan Lewis.

If all else fails, Lewis is in the background ready to bail out the unit. At this point in his career and coming off a major injury, it’s safe to say the Cowboys have seen the best of Lewis. And at the price of nearly $6 million, that’s a big price to pay for someone who doesn’t factor into the long-term future.

But if injuries occur or development becomes stagnant, Lewis could bail the Cowboys out at CB.

