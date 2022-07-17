Training camp schedule, Jimmy Garoppolo throwing and other 49ers news for Cardinals fans

We have reached the end of another week in the NFL offseason and so it is time to take a look around the NFC West to see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is there to know about the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories from the last week that Cardinals fans should know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Training camp dates announced

San Francisco 49ers/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

The Cardinals announced their practice schedule for training camp. So did the 49ers. They will have 11 open practices for fans.

Jimmy Garoppolo has started throwing a football again

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Garoppolo has not yet been traded but he is getting close to being healthy after offseason shoulder surgery. The surgery is what is believed to have been the obstacle for a trade for the veteran quarterback. But he started throwing about three weeks ago.

49ers have NFL's top TE, OT

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Touchdown Wire has been giving their rankings for the top players at each position.

The 49ers have two players at the top of theirs. George Kittle ranks No. 1 among tight ends and left tackle Trent Williams comes in as the best tackle in the NFL entering the 2022 season.

Can the 49ers develop O-linemen?

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With the departure of Laken Tomlinson in free agency and Alex Mack to retirement, the Niners need younger players to step up. We will find out this season if they are effective at developing young linemen.

Potential impact newcomers

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The 49ers have a number of newcomers entering the 2022 season. Seven have a real chance at making an impact this season.

1

1