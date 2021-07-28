Training camp preview: 6 49ers to watch on defense

Kyle Madson
·3 min read
In this article:
All eyes were on the 49ers’ offense this offseason while the club ensured they provided some stability on that side of the ball. Their defense will be the unit with more question marks though, and the team will need that side of the ball to get to a level close to the one it reached in 2019.

Health is a concern for their defensive front, which spearheads that entire group, but their secondary has myriad question marks as well. The entire defense under new coordinator DeMeco Ryans will be worth watching going into the 2021 campaign, but these are the six players we’re watching closest in camp:

DL Javon Kinlaw

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Kinlaw is a key piece of the long-term plan the 49ers’ kicked into gear when they traded DeForest Buckner last offseason. The second-year defensive tackle doesn’t need to look like an All-Pro in camp, but discernible improvement and more frequently dominant reps would be a big step in the right direction for an important member of the 49ers’ defensive front.

CB Ambry Thomas

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback depth isn’t a strength of the 49ers’ roster. It would improve dramatically however if Thomas, a rookie third-round pick from Michigan, looks like an NFL starter. He may not earn a starting job with incumbents Emmanuel Moseley and Jason Verrett both sitting atop the depth chart, but projecting as a potential long-term answer at corner would give San Francisco some good short and long-term insurance.

DE Dee Ford

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

How healthy is Ford and how explosive does he look? Those two questions may wind up defining the 49ers’ defense in 2021. They were a much better pass rushing team when he was on the field in 2019, and that figures to translate this year as he returns from a back injury. Ford doesn’t have to dominate in camp and look like a 10-sack player. He does have to stay healthy though and play well enough that the 49ers can rely on him to affect quarterbacks once the regular season begins.

S Talanoa Hufanga

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Hufanga is here out of pure curiosity. He’s a relative long shot to start at safety as a rookie, but there are a number of roles he can potentially play in the 49ers’ defense. His athleticism doesn’t jump off the charts, so seeing how that translates to the NFL is interesting in itself. How the 49ers wind up deploying him will be fascinating too.

DE Nick Bosa

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Health is the priority with Bosa, but there’s at least a thin layer of concern as to how he’ll play coming off a torn ACL. This should get answered pretty quickly in camp when he gets into team drills against Trent Williams. Still — it’s worth keeping a close eye on because Bosa is arguably the player most responsible for the 49ers’ defensive success this year.

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Moseley is beginning the preseason on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That might’ve spelled the end of his chances to start in years past, but he’s the incumbent this year and re-signed on a two-year deal. He’s not a lock to start though, especially if Thomas plays well during his absence. Moseley will need to put together a great training camp to pin down a CB1 job he’s yet to have to start a season. His play could make or break San Francisco’s secondary.

1

1

