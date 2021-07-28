Training camp preview: 6 49ers to watch on offense

The 49ers open training camp practices Wednesday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense appears to be more talented than its ever been during his four-year stint with the club. That offense will start taking shape during the preseason, and there’ll be more to watch than just what’s going on under center.

With new faces and players looking to bounce back after a rough 2021, there’s plenty to keep an eye on when the 49ers begin their training camp practices. These are the six players we’ll be keeping close tabs on:

QB Trey Lance

The focus with Lance has been whether he’ll be good enough to edge out Jimmy Garoppolo for the starting job. It’ll still be fun to watch him in pads playing against a defense for the first time though. The standard for success this preseason won’t be whether Lance wins the starting job, but rather how much he looks the part of an NFL quarterback. It’ll be a nice early win for the 49ers if he does.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Shanahan sounds pretty fired up about the version of Garoppolo that came into the offseason. San Francisco would be facing a good problem if the veteran holds onto the starting job and plays well. The 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes in 2021 could ride on Garoppolo’s right arm, and he’ll set a tone for his entire season during camp.

OL Aaron Banks

Banks is one 2021 draft pick who does need to start right away. There’ll be a competition at right guard and the second-round pick should win it over formerly undrafted tight end-turned-tackle-turned-guard Daniel Brunskill. There’s some question about how Banks will fare in Shanahan’s run scheme, and camp will provide an early look at how the rookie will transition to the NFL.

WR Jalen Hurd

No player has been on a training camp watch list more than Hurd over the last three years. The 2019 third-round draft pick got hurt in each of his first two preseasons and hasn’t played in a regular season game. His combination of size and athleticism is still enticing enough to make him the favorite for the WR3 job, and his background as a running back in college adds an added layer of intrigue to what a positionally amorphous player can bring to Shanahan’s offense. The ceiling on Hurd is still extremely high and a healthy training camp from him could quickly pay dividends once the games count.

RB Trey Sermon

There’s a very real chance Sermon finishes his rookie year as the RB1 on the 49ers’ depth chart. He’s not the breakaway speedster we’ve seen thrive with San Francisco the last couple seasons, but he’s a tough runner with good vision and balance who rarely finishes a run going backward. Sermon was a third-round pick who the 49ers traded two fourth-round picks to move up and get, so he’ll come into camp with high expectations. If/how he separates himself from the group during the preseason should paint a good picture of what the hierarchy will look like in the 49ers’ backfield to start the season.

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Can Aiyuk avoid the catastrophic dive Dante Pettis took after his good rookie year? Aiyuk was a better prospect than Pettis and had a much better rookie year, but the 49ers haven’t had a receiver yet that’s really taken off and blossomed in their offense. Pettis declined, as did Trent Taylor and even Deebo Samuel dealt with injuries in 2020. Aiyuk last year appeared to be the best receiver on the roster, and the 49ers’ passing game will be in great shape if he builds off his terrific rookie season. That’ll start with him continuing to dominate and look the part in practice the way he did last year.

