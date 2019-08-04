Training camp notes: The offense's turnovers are the story on Day 9

RICHMOND - The offense had a good amount of memorable plays on Sunday at Redskins training camp. They were just memorable for the wrong reasons.

With Alex Smith not in the picture for this year, you can assume that the unit will have more turnovers in 2019 than it did in 2018. These past few practices, however, are starting to show that the turnover number may be much larger than it was a season ago.

That'll be the first bullet point of Day 9's report, with more to follow. Once you're done here, check out JP Finlay's QB-specific analysis. Let's roll:

Colt McCoy and Case Keenum's chances to run the two-minute drill each ended in picks. McCoy was inaccurate and probably too risky with a throw over the middle that Landon Collins jumped, and then Keenum zipped one right into reserve linebacker BJ Blunt near the goal line on a rushed play. McCoy's knowledge of the offense absolutely will help him as he tries to land the starting job, but he's been victimized for plenty of INTs as of late. Keenum isn't far behind him, either. The formula to win for the Burgundy and Gold starting in Week 1 will likely involve a reliable running game and winning the turnover margin. The second part of that equation may be difficult, though, if these signal callers keep it up.

Here's a compliment for McCoy. The veteran is using his snap count and cadence to his advantage this summer. There are a few times each session where he gets defenders to jump across the line with his voice; in fact, sometimes it's so good, his blockers will move as well. Keenum and Dwayne Haskins, on the other hand, aren't able to accomplish that with nearly as much frequency. Every yard will help this offense, so let's see if McCoy can carry that trick over into live games.

Morgan Moses was held out of the action, as were Quinton Dunbar, Greg Stroman and Adrian Peterson. Those absences are in addition to Montez Sweat, Caleb Brantley and Adonis Alexander, all of whom Jay Gruden addressed early Sunday morning. The first four were either days off or likely very minor issues, while the other three are a little more dinged up.

Terry McLaurin has a reputation as a speed guy. That's what happens when you run a sub 4.4-second 40-yard dash. With that being said, he's quite physical in his routes, which might be where his acumen on special teams helps him as a wideout. He's not afraid to mix it up in his breaks, and that's something both Gruden and receivers coach Ike Hilliard have commented on. With each passing day, he looks more and more like a major contributor on the outside.

Paul Richardson spoke at the podium here after practice and was interesting as usual. One thing that stood out was his take on how he's able to both compete with and also mentor the younger WRs. Richardson explained how, back when he was with Seattle, the older guys there didn't do much teaching and weren't very open. "Nobody really took me under their wing," he said. He's doing his best to make sure that's not the case with the Redskins and has made a point to "attach" himself to the rookies. It was a cool thing to hear from the 27-year-old.

Here's a note for the degenerate gamblers. If you're planning on doing a daily fantasy lineup for Thursday's slate of NFL games, you may want to get Craig Reynolds on your squad. With Peterson being a future Hall of Famer and Derrius Guice coming off his torn ACL, Gruden will probably opt to use guys like Byron Marshall, Samaje Perine and Reynolds more. Reynolds should be nice and cheap, but he's no slouch. In some of the tackling periods at camp, he's shown an ability to finish off runs and punish defenders. Maybe Marshall and Perine end up getting more work, but keep an eye on Reynolds. Just send some of your profits this way if possible.

