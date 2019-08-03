Training camp notes: Landon Collins' one-handed interception steals the show on Day 8

RICHMOND - Saturday was Fan Appreciation Day at Redskins training camp, drawing the biggest crowd so far at a practice this summer. That added a lot of energy to the weekend session.

Now, for QB-only analysis, check out JP Finlay's story. For thoughts on everything else, check out the below notes. By the way, it's now officially Reader Appreciation Day, too. Thanks for checking out all our Redskins content.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

OK, here's the recap:

Jordan Brailford, the team's seventh-round edge rusher, was taken off the PUP and saw some individual and team action on Saturday. He has a legit chance at making this roster, so that's encouraging for him that he can now start on that mission. Montez Sweat, meanwhile, was held off the field again. He dinged up his lower leg in the middle of last week and hasn't been used since. The franchise appears to be taking the cautious approach with him, seeing as the injury didn't appear to be that serious.

There was a sequence early in practice that summed up Cam Sims well. No. 89 ran a simple route against no one during wide receiver drills, turned around just as the ball was arriving and flat-out dropped it. It wasn't very promising. However, during 1-on-1 drills with the DBs, Sims fought through some pass interference to make a full-extension, diving grab near the sideline. That was very promising. The second-year pro isn't the most polished and can still be described as raw, but when it's time to make plays, he routinely does.

There was a ridiculous amount of giant dragonflies on the fields throughout the proceedings. Not sure if this matters to you, but it mattered a ton to the reporters who were constantly talking about/worried about them. Some of those things were massive. They were like the Daron Paynes of dragonflies.

Story continues

One underrated storyline that should start getting cleared up when the preseason begins is who'll be the punt returner for the Burgundy and Gold. That position doesn't get a ton of live reps at camp, but a few guys were back catching punts on Saturday. Jimmy Moreland, who's been a stud at corner, muffed one but was able to recover it before a member of the kicking team did. Moreland told reporters he'd be open to helping there in the regular season. Look for him, Trey Quinn and Greg Stroman to all get a chance in the exhibition contests.

Vernon Davis led the offense in yards per catch in 2018, and while guys like Sims, Terry McLaurin and Paul Richardson could each have that title in 2019, don't count out Davis. The tight end is still able to get behind defenses, and he did so again on Saturday by scoring on a long strike down the middle of the field. That's been a common sight so far.

Landon Collins has caught Jay Gruden's attention and been everything Gruden wanted to far for Washington, yet he hadn't made any true standout plays through seven practices. That changed on Saturday. Colt McCoy was leading the offense down the field in 11-on-11s and got them near the goal line. That progress ended, however, when he tried to force a pass to the back of the end zone. Collins read the play perfectly, jumped up and stabbed the ball out of the air with one hand. He then had a large convoy of red jerseys leading him on a return that very well could've ended in six points. It was a phenomenal highlight and showed that Collins can make a difference in the pass game as well as in the run game.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Training camp notes: Landon Collins' one-handed interception steals the show on Day 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington