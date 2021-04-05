Training-camp launch could become a new NFL tentpole event

The NFL has become very good at making nothing into something. There’s something else that the NFL may soon be making into something more.

Peter King reports in his Football Morning in America column that the NFL could soon make the launch of training camps into a Midnight Madness-style event, with most teams getting things started on the same day.

The new CBA provides that camps open 47 days before the first regular-season game to be played by each team. With no more Monday night doubleheaders to start the season, 28 of 32 teams will play on the first Sunday of the regular season. They all could be going to camp on the same day.

King writes that the league will “try” to get those camps rolling at about the same time, allowing for an opportunity to turn a fairly routine task into a big deal.

That’s what businesses do, especially those that rely on generating as much positive P.R. as possible. That’s precisely what the NFL has done over the years, from offseason tentpoles like the draft to the Scouting Combine to free agency to in-season moments like the Thursday night season-opening game to the first Sunday of the season to the trade deadline to Thanksgiving to Christmas to the new Saturday Week 18 doubleheader to every round of the playoffs to the Super Bowl.

The launch of training camp could be the next big event, and the only question that comes to mind is this: What took so long?

