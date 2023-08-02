Training camp edition power rankings: Browns start out high after strong offseason

Every NFL team is back in training camp and the Cleveland Browns even play live football this week as they take on the New York Jets in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game. What better time to roll out an initial power rankings: training camp edition?

After disappointing seasons in both 2021 and 2022, the Browns went far out of their way to make big moves to add the likes of Za’Darius Smith and Elijah Moore from the trade market. The Browns also added Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and more in free agency as well.

Where do the Browns fall in this initial rankings after a strong and aggressive offseason of adding talent to their roster?

New regime and an injured quarterback. There is hope that Kyler Murray could return sooner than initially thought, but the Cardinals are facing a rebuild after decimating their roster this offseason. Jonathan Gannon will have a long leash after the expectation was set by their actions that they are not looking to be firm competitors in 2023.

The Atlanta Falcons are banking their entire season onto a third round quarterback entering his second season. And after drafting running back Bijan Robinson, the Falcons now add him to the talented mix of wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts as well.

The expectations, however, are not high for me.

The Buccaneers still have talent on their roster as the Tom Brady era has come to a close. However, Todd Bowles did not coach up a strong roster to a winning record a year ago, and now they are set to start perhaps the most volatile quarterback in the league in Baker Mayfield (now on his fourth team in the span of one season).

The wide receiver and tight end rooms of the Tennessee Titans, mixed with their offensive line, provide plenty of reason for concern in 2023. They do, however, possess a strong defensive front and a head coach who seemingly always gets the most out of his players in Mike Vrabel.

With an aging Ryan Tannehill and a lack of targets to throw the ball to (even with the addition of the aging DeAndre Hopkins), the Tennessee offense has the potential to be a brutal watch this season.

Josh McDaniels has had the opportunity to prove that he is a capable figure to run an NFL franchise now twice. And he has yet to cement himself as a long-term staple at the top of a franchise. After an abysmal first season in charge, there is reason to believe the Las Vegas Raiders regressed this offseason as well as they go from Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo.

To add insult to injury, last season’s rushing title winner in Josh Jacobs is refusing to sign his franchise tag and has not shown up for camp.

It could be another short stay for McDaniels.

I want to love Justin Fields. And there is a ton to love about his game thus far. But there is still a chunk of his game that is still a tick slow, which causes reason for concern. The Bears, however, went out and landed D.J. Moore after moving down from the first overall pick, drafted an upgrade to their offensive line in Darnell Wright with the tenth overall pick, and spent big money.

Similar to the Browns and Deshaun Watson, Chicago’s season will hinge quite a bit on how well Fields carries his responsibilities on the field.

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the hardest teams to figure out.

On one hand, they still have key pieces from their Super Bowl title team intact. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner, and more are still around on this team. However, they are a resource-depleted team with a ton of turnover throughout their roster.

There is still a reason to believe that a positive at the quarterback position (if Stafford can stay healthy) and the possession of one of the best offensive minds in the NFL can keep them afloat. But it may not be pretty in Los Angeles this season.

The Washington Commanders have one of the best defensive units in football, led by their dominant defensive front. If the unit can stay healthy, it can create a ton of problems for opposing offenses. They have also put themselves in a position to at least coast along the average offensively by signing veteran leader Jacoby Brissett to mentor and provide a safeguard around Sam Howell.

If Howell can prove the doubters wrong and take a stronghold on the job long-term, the Commanders could be in business. As it sits right now, however, this team has the makings of a 7-10, 8-9 team.

I am all aboard the new movement of the Houston Texans. Not only is Demeco Ryans the right man to run a rebuild, but offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is a Kyle Shanahan protege who can instantly raise the floor of a young offense.

The skill positions around rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud are a cause for concern, but the Texans have worked hard to upgrade and keep intact their offensive line. Defensively, they have added a great blend of young talent and a veteran presence to put together an immediately steady defense.

Playing in a weak AFC South, do not count the Houston Texans out.

Speaking of a new regime with a rookie quarterback playing in a terrible division, the Carolina Panthers have the potential to make noise in the NFC South right away. Frank Reich never got a fair shake in Indianapolis, and never had a quarterback after the retirement of Andrew Luck outside of the one year with Phillip Rivers.

He immediately gets his quarterback in Carolina with a sturdy offensive line and an underrated defensive unit. The skill players around rookie Bryce Young, like Stroud, are a cause for concern. However, the Panthers have real potential to win the division in year-one of the Reich era.

All of those years of kicking the can of the salary cap down the road have finally caught up to the New Orleans Saints. While this did not stop them from signing Derek Carr this offseason, they have bled talent off of a roster that has refused to rebuild since the retirement of Drew Brees.

While they did sign Carr, there is plenty of reason to suspect it will be more of the same in New Orleans as it has been since Brees called it quits.

Kenny Pickett showed that he could be, at minimum, efficient for the Pittsburgh Steelers a year ago. However, can his skillset truly raise the ceiling of an offense? Can Najee Harris find any semblance of efficiency that he has yet to find through two seasons? Can the back end of their defense overcome what appears to be holes on paper?

Never count out a Mike Tomlin-coached team, but how much over .500 can Pickett and this current roster reach?

Read the section about the Steelers, swap out Kenny Pickett for Mac Jones and Mike Tomlin for Bill Belichick. Never count them out because of the shoo-in Hall of Fame head coach, but the New England Patriots look like a 7 to 9-win team on paper.

Trying not to succumb too much to recency bias, the Denver Broncos’ roster is still quite loaded, especially defensively. If Russell Wilson even returns to average form, this team is going to potentially push for a wildcard spot in a loaded AFC West.

If he doesn’t, however…

Hot take: the Green Bay Packers will win the NFC North this season. They have a constantly underrated playmaker in Aaron Jones, and Matt LeFleur’s offense should provide more than enough safeguards for first-year starter Jordan Love. If the Packers want to be serious contenders, however, they will need Love to elevate the playmakers as well.

He has the tools to extend plays outside of structure, and he has the arm to make just about any throw. It is just a matter of time before we see if he actually can.

New York Giants

This placement of the New York Giants has more to do with my belief in Brian Daboll and his ability to form an offense around his personnel than the actual roster. However, if they can get average to slightly above-average play out of Daniel Jones again in 2023, they could find themselves in similar standing as they did a year ago. There is a ton to love about their defense as well, especially along the interior.

Like I just said with Love, however, Jones will have to prove he can elevate an offense above the status quo if the Giants want to be serious contenders.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are loaded with playmakers offensively. The issue, however, remains that they cannot seem to find a quarterback who can do more than just distribute. Trey Lance has the skillset to raise the ceiling of that room but has not been able to stay healthy enough to take hold of the job.

They are in the midst of a battle, and one Lance can still win, but Kyle Shanahan tends to be safer than sorry. This could lead him to just running it back with the less-talented Brock Purdy once again.

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is set for some regression after a season of success on predominantly play-action and schemed-up looks. There is a real hope that the talent he is throwing to, however, could help him still find success as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have just as much claim to the best wide receiver duo in the NFL as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins do.

Mike McDaniel, a Shanahan protege, has proven capable of creatively attacking defenses. However, still inexperienced, this year will tell if McDaniel can still cook after the book on him has come out with a full offseason of study around the league.

New York Jets

The New York Jets made the biggest splash this offseason, acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the New York Jets. However, looking at their depth chart, it is hard to see positions where they are more than one deep on the depth chart.

This proves worrisome as Breece Hall is still on the PUP list, the depth behind Garrett Wilson falls off to Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, and their current starting tight end is Tyler Conklin. With fun pieces along their defensive line and secondary, however, moving the ball through the air against the Jets figures is a difficult task.

Seattle Seahawks

The big question mark for the Seattle Seahawks revolves around quarterback Geno Smith. Was he a one-year wonder? Can he replicate his success in 2023? Make no mistake, however: this team is extremely well-coached as Pete Carroll gets his guys to buy in. At a minimum, the offense will be efficient, and the defense will limit explosive plays. The refined receivers they have on their roster are a bonus as well.

Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Chargers

Now ridding themselves of former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, who was addicted to stick routes, the Los Angeles Chargers now insert Kellen Moore as their new play caller. They have one of the best arms in the league at quarterback, savvy veterans at wide receiver, and a plethora of talent on the defensive side of the ball.

Their head coach remains a question mark as in-game decisions have wrecked the Chargers for two straight seasons.

Dallas Cowboys

Here I go again, believing in the Dallas Cowboys. This might have more to do with the lackluster NFC as a whole, however, and my belief in quarterback Dak Prescott as a floor-raiser. CeeDee Lamb will be a serious contender for the receiving title this season, and they return defensive coordinator Dan Quinn after he was courted for head coaching jobs this offseason.

This is a hot take, but the Cowboys will surprise and win the NFC East.

Jacksonville Jaguars

I am a believer in the partnership of Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence. One of the best offensive minds in the league paired with one of the best young gunslingers in the league, the Jaguars now also add Calvin Ridley to the mix. They have no real reason to take a step back in 2023, especially while playing in the worst division in football.

Cincinnati Bengals

The second team to show up in the top 10 in the entire NFL from the AFC North, the Browns have some serious competition as they look to claw back into the playoffs this season. Coming off of back-to-back AFC Championship game appearances, the Bengals did nothing but upgrade their offensive line. There is no reason to expect the offense to slow down barring injury. Their secondary, however, is more than concerning on paper.

Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills

Have the Buffalo Bills gotten better over the past two years? It is hard to tell, but they certainly haven’t gotten worse. And as long as Josh Allen is the general of that offense, they can create lightning in a bottle and pull themselves back into any game.

A rock-solid defense, one of the best offensive weapons in the league in Stefon Diggs, and a quarterback who can create a chunk play at the drop of the hat, the Bills will be near the top until they are not.

Baltimore Ravens

Greg Roman coordinated a basic and immature offense with the Baltimore Ravens. They have since hired Todd Monken, and the early reviews are nothing but positive about quarterback Lamar Jackson. My favorite to win the MVP again in 2023, expect this unit to be lethal once again.

And that should lead to a deep run in the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs

I mean, this one is pretty straight forward.

