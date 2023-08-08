Training camp and conference realignment: Purple Daily on Draft

Two weeks into training camp, the Minnesota Vikings are in a good position. They have been fortunate to have limited substantial injuries with only defensive lineman James Lynch having sustained one thus far.

How do things look right now for the Vikings? Is the hype real behind inside linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.? The UDFA has been getting run with the first team throughout training camp and has exceeded expectations. Can he keep that up?

On another note, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon has been the first team nickel cornerback since they put pads on. How does he look at training camp? Is he as advertised?

We also discuss college football’s conference realignment. How does it impact the NFL draft?

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire