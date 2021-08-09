Trainers, doctors, therapists: is it OK to ask professionals if they’re vaccinated?

Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock

It’s already an up-close and personal experience that can be a little awkward. Now many find themselves with a tricky new question: are they entitled to quiz their doctor, dentist, fitness trainer, therapist or hairstylist whether they’ve been vaccinated?

With information and official guidance fluctuating as the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads swiftly across the US, largely driven by the unvaccinated, there is confusion about safety in certain places where people might remove their masks, such as healthcare facilities or spas.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its guidance on masking, advising that even vaccinated persons wear masks inside indoor public spaces in areas with “substantial or high” Covid-19 transmission.

And New York last Tuesday became the first major US city to announce it would soon require proof of Covid-19 vaccination not only for all city employees, but also for all members of the public who want to eat indoors at restaurants, view indoor performances, or patronize the gym.

But the loaded question arises: whether and how the public should ask about vaccination in certain necessarily close-quarter settings.

“Not only do they have the legal right, but I think they have an obligation to their own health and safety to ask the question,” Lawrence Gostin, faculty director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, told the Washington Post last week.

“It’s an entirely appropriate and logical question to ask if someone is going to be in very close, personal contact with you: whether they’ve been vaccinated,” he added.

Dr Brian Labus, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, School of Public Health said there was no law prohibiting questions.

“You can always ask those things, it just depends on what kind of answer you’re going to get, and whether you believe them,” he told the Guardian.

He added: “It’s different if you’re a customer versus if you’re the employer or something like that.”

He said that different states had varying rules on privacy regarding what businesses might ask employees.

“But if you’re talking about just asking somebody you interact with on a day-to-day basis, either professionally or personally, you can always ask that question,” he said.

Given that people might lie, one might also wonder whether it’s OK to ask for proof of vaccination. For example, if one wants to see the doctor, and the office says everyone is vaccinated, can a patient ask to see proof?

“That’s something you can ask, but they’re not necessarily going to answer that, or be willing to show you that proof. So, just as an individual, you can always ask anything … but you may not get the answer you’re looking for,” Labus said.

A handful of public figures have claimed that asking someone whether they’re vaccinated is a Hipaa violation, referring to the US’s federal healthcare privacy law.

Perhaps most notoriously, the extremist Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that a reporter’s question about her coronavirus vaccination status constituted “a violation of my Hipaa rights”.

Greene also tweeted: “Vax records, along with ALL medical records are private due to HIPPA rights [sic].”

Hipaa stands for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, and a privacy rule that was added later. Hipaa and this rule include protections that protect patients’ “identifying health information from being shared without their knowledge or consent”.

“The law, though, only applies to specific health-related entities, such as insurance providers, healthcare clearinghouses, healthcare providers and their business associates,” the Washington Post explained in an earlier article.

“Hipaa doesn’t apply at all, but people have a complete misunderstanding of what Hipaa does,” Labus said in reference to asking about vaccination status.

Ruth Faden, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics, told the Post that it was not OK to act in a belligerent or angry way if someone would not disclose their vaccination status.

Faden said that if you did not want to be in close proximity to a person because you did not know their vaccination status, you should simply courteously explain.



