Trainer Todd Fincher has potential Sunland Oaks winner, Candy Aisle

Last year, horse trainer Todd Fincher saw talented filly Flying Connection win the Sunland Oaks.

This year, the New Mexico-based trainer has another star, 3-year-old filly with Candy Aisle. On Friday afternoon at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino, Candy Aisle proved her worth in winning the $65,000 Borderplex Stakes, a key prep race for the $250,000 Sunland Oaks.

The 3-year-old, Kentucky-bred daughter of Gun Runner was bottled up along the inside behind the leading pair of Raspberry Wine and Illusive Star down the backstretch. Jockey Felipe Valdez swung Candy Aisle to the outside turning for home and picked up a head of steam, rallying past Illusive Star in the final 100 yards to win by a length, racing 6 1/2 furlongs in a time of 1 minute, 16.9 seconds.

Candy Aisle, who was the 2-5 post time favorite, has now won three straight races, all in New Mexico after debuting last summer at Del Mar. She won the Manzano Stakes at Albuquerque Downs before winning the Zia Princess Stakes last November. Candy Aisle, owned by G. Randy Andrews, Jim Cone, Brad King and R. Lee Lewis.

The Todd Fincher-trained Candy Aisle will be a favorite to win next month's Sunland Oaks after winning a key prep race on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino.

"We're pointing her to the Sunland Oaks and we've been working with her to run a longer distance and she's coming along well," Fincher said.

Sunland Derby prep

Jeremy Ramsland's Lucky Jeremy pushed clear in deep stretch to post an impressive, 2-length win in Friday's $100,000 Riley Allison Derby, which is a prep race for next month's, Grade III, $400,000 Sunland Derby on Feb. 18.

Ridden by Christian Ramos, who won four races on the Friday card, Lucky Jeremy was always within striking range down the backstretch of the 1-mile event, racing a bit more than a length behind Alotaluck and Surroundedbyangels. As the field turned for home, Ramos angled the Kentucky-bred son of Lookin at Lucky to the outside and gradually wore down his foes, drawing away in the final yards while stopping the clock in 1:36.54.

Trained by William Morey, Lucky Jeremy was making his first start as a three-year-old and was the 4-5 post time favorite.

Community Leader earned a win in the Corralito Steak House Stakes race for El Paso owners Judy and Kirk Robision at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino.

El Paso owners win race

Community Leader, who is owned by El Paso's Kirk and Judy Robison, made an impressive debut as a three-year-old scoring a hard-fought victory in the $100,000 Corralito Steak House Stakes under jockey Felipe Valdez.

TFincher, the son of Diabolical, was also within striking range of early leader Milk it as the field raced down the backstretch. Valdez swung Community Leader to the outside of his pace rival on the far turn, getting past him inside the final 100 yards before holding off a determined late rally from Marking Canyon and jockey Jorge Carreno.

Community Leader crossed the wire a neck in front of the runner-up, racing six furlongs in a time of 1:11.7. Thursday's win is his seventh from eight career starts, which also includes victories in the New Mexico Classic Cup Juvenile Championship at Zia Park in November, as well as the Rio Grande Senor Futurity and the Mountain Top Futurity last summer at Ruidoso Downs.

"It was a good win to start the year and he battled hard for the win and he's been a great horse for our team," Fincher said.

More: Horse Racing News What to know for 64th season of horse racing at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on X (Formerly Twitter)

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Trainer Todd Fincher has potential Sunland Oaks winner, Candy Aisle