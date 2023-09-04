Trainer Toby Keeton wins All American Derby in tight finish at Ruidoso Downs Race Track

RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO — Trainer Toby Keeton's potential big weekend had a big start on Sunday afternoon in the Grade 1, 440-yard All American Derby at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino.

At odds of 26-1, Keeton's 3-year-old Missouri-bred found his stride late in the race and edged Chasing AJ by a head to win in 21.359 seconds. The winning jockey was Ramon Sanchez and the winning owners were Wootan Racing (T.Wootan et al) and Roger Beasley. The race was worth nearly $1.2 million.

"He ran a great race and Ramon did a wonderful job riding him to the win," Keeton said. "Whiskey Creek has always had potential."

Whiskey Creek has won four of 11 starts and has finished in the top three four other times. He returned $54.20 to win, $17 to place and $9.20 to show.

"We couldn't be more excited," owner Terry Wootan said. "This is the second time I've won the All American Derby and it feels wonderful again. Toby Keeton has trained this horse well and Ramon Sanchez is one of the best jockeys anywhere and he did a great job."

Added Sanchez: "Whiskey Creek finished strong and gave me everything he had. I just tried to keep trying and keep working and it was a close finish, but I felt strong about how things were going in the race."

Chasin AJ is trained by Heath Taylor and Hooked N Gone was third for trainer Eddie D. Willis. Post time favorite Sicario V finished ninth.

Whiskey Creek with Ramon Sanchez aboard wins the 2023 All American Derby on Sunday at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino.

All American Oaks

Ezee Monee capped a big summer in Ruidoso by winning the 440-yard, All American Oaks, which is worth nearly $715,000.

Ezee Monee rallied late to edge Fearless Moon by a head in 21.384 seconds. Ezee Monee ran fourth in the Ruidoso Derby and won the Rainbow Oaks for trainer Jaime Aldavaz, jockey Adrian Ramos and owner Isidoro Esparza.

"We have a great team," Aldavaz said. "Ezee Monee really had a great summer and it's been amazing seeing her do what she did."

Ramos has been aboard Ezee Monee in each of her wins this summer.

"She really improved with each race," Ramos said. "She always gave her very best on the track and it paid off. I'm proud of her."

The Oaks is for 3-year-old fillies only. Ezee Monee paid $9.80 to win, $4.60 to place and $3.80 to show.

Fearless Moon is trained by John Stinebaugh and Taylor trains third-place finisher Cartel Kisses.

Ezee Monee with jockey Adrian Ramos aboard wins the All American Oaks on Sunday at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino.

All American Quarter Horse Invitational

Keeton's day started well with a win in the 440-yard All American Quarter Horse Invitational, which was for horses that did not qualify for the All American Derby.

Keeton's horse Jess Good Wine rolled to a one length win in a time of 21.216 seconds. Jessa Beast was second for trainer Trey Wood and Taylor's Out of the Way was third.

Jess Good Wine with Bryan Candanosa aboard wins the All American Quarter Invitational on Sunday in Ruidoso.

Major purchase

Mr Pacmann set a record for a yearling racing American Quarter Horse sold at public auction on Saturday at the Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale when the hammer was brought down at $1 million.

The colt was purchased by Elite Racing, and was consigned by Jumonville Farms, Agent for Bunny and J.E. Jumonville, Jr.

He is the first Feature Me Jess Colt sold at Ruidoso in 10 years, and is out of the Stoli mare Faith And Courage, making him a half brother to stakes horses Jessalittlecourage ($183,023), Dashing With Courage ($135,483) and Blue Courage ($79,491).

Feature Mr Jess has sired the earners of more than $24.9 million, led by Heartswideopen ($1,885,283).

Sunland Oaks winner shines

Flying Connection, who won this year's Sunland Oaks at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino for New Mexico-based trainer Todd Fincher, ran second in Saturday's one mile Torrey Pines Stakes at Del Mar Racerack in California.

Flying Connection finished second behind Ceiling Crusher.

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Whiskey Creek edges Chasing AJ to win All American Derby at Ruidoso