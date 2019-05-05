Trainer Servis 'kind of OK' after Maximum Security Derby DQ

Los Angeles (AFP) - Trainer Jason Servis thought he'd matched his brother, John, as a Kentucky Derby winner when Maximum Security stormed first across the line at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

But the celebrations turned sour when a stewards' inquiry found the wire-to-wire leader had impeded other horses when they turned for home and he was dropped from first to 17th in a field of 19 with Country House promoted to the winner's circle.

"Yeah, that's tough," an in-shock Servis said. "It hasn't hit me yet, but it will."

It astonishing outcome of the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby marked the first time in the race's history that a winner was disqualified for interfering with another horse.

Maximum Security, winner of all four of his previous starts, was leading on the rail as they turned into the final stretch but veered into the path of War of Will, who had to check hard.

Country House, coming up on the outside of those horses was forced wider and jockey Flavien Prat's objection launched the inquiry.

After a tense 20 minutes, Maximum Security's name was taken off the board and the barrage of congratulatory texts and messages gave way to condolences on Servis's phone.

"Now they're all texting me back: 'Sorry. Sorry,'" he said.

Servis had saddled only one prior Kentucky Derby runner, Firenze Fire who finished 11th last year.

His brother, John Servis, won the 2004 Kentucky Derby with Smarty Jones.

As the drama died down, Servis made his way to Maximum Security's stall.

"Right now, I'm kind of OK," Servis said. "But I'm sure tomorrow I might not be."

Servis said he saw Maximum Security "drop out a little" around the turn. Like jockey Luis Saez, he thought the inexperienced horse was startled by the roar of the crowd.

Country House trainer Bill Mott agreed that there was no intention by Saez to block other horses.

"I think the horse did this on his own," Mott said. "I don't think Luis Saez did anything intentionally. I think his horse was green. He's an inexperienced horse. He's only run three or four times. And he's probably never seen anything like this before."