Trainer for Mekhi Becton & other linemen rips Greg Van Roten: ’62 is a liability’

Jets right guard Greg Van Roten hasn’t played well this season.

Through three games, he’s allowed 15 pressures and two sacks. Van Roten was especially bad against the Broncos, allowing six pressures in Sunday’s 26-0 loss. Zach Wilson was sacked five times and hit nine in the game.

Van Roten’s performance in Week 3 caught the attention of offensive line guru Duke Manyweather. Manyweather has coached some of the NFL’s best offensive linemen, including Jets tackle Mekhi Becton.

He wasn’t impressed with Van Roten.

I try to stay OL positive, but man… The Jets have to upgrade RG! 62 is a liability — Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) September 26, 2021

This opinion isn’t unique to Manyweather. Van Roten is one of the worst-graded guards in the NFL and played a major role in the Jets’ offensive line woes this season. Wilson has been one of the most-pressured quarterbacks in the league and the Jets have allowed some of the highest sack numbers as well.

Van Roten admitted he and the rest of the line need to block better for Wilson, but he also placed some of the blame on the rookie following Sunday’s defeat.

“He’s got to learn, this is the NFL, you’ve got to get the ball out,” Van Roten said, per SNY. “You can’t hold on to it and try to make a play and throw it deep downfield. And we gotta protect him better. It starts with us upfront.”

List

5 takeaways from the Jets' Week 3 loss to the Broncos

List