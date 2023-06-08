<p>History may be at hand for Jena Antonucci as she bids to become the first female trainer to capture the Belmont Stakes with Peter Pan Stakes winner Arcangelo. She is not viewing it that way.</p>

Trainer Jena Antonucci Staying in the Moment With Belmont Stakes Contender Arcangelo originally appeared on NBC Sports