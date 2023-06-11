Trainer Jena Antonucci makes history as Arcangelo wins 155th Belmont Stakes

Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes.

ELMONT, N.Y. — It was only fitting that history was made a half-century after Secretariat’s record-setting Belmont Stakes performance secured the Triple Crown.

When Arcangelo slipped through on the rail and overtook pacesetting Preakness winner National Treasure, hitting the wire first, trainer Jena Antonucci became the first female to win the Belmont Stakes. She's only the 11th woman to saddle a Belmont runner in the 155-year history of the race.

Arcangelo, who won the Grade 3 Peter Pan at Belmont Park last month to earn a spot in the field, finished 1½ lengths clear of Forte, the favorite, with Tapit Trice closing to get third.

Sent off at 7-1, Arcangelo paid $17.80 to win on a $2 bet, $7.20 to place and $4.90 to show. Forte paid $4.30 and $3.30, while Tapit Trice paid $4.10.

The victory denied what would have been a second-straight win in Triple Crown races for trainer Bob Baffert, who returned to the Triple Crown series after a two-year ban after Medina Spirit tested positive after winning the 2021 Kentucky Derby. National Treasure eventually finished sixth in the field of nine.

