Trainer Gordon Elliott banned over dead horse photo

Three-time Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott (2nd right) faces a likely ban from the sport

Three-time Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott was Friday banned for a year, six months of which are suspended, by Irish racing authorities after a photograph emerged of him sitting on a dead horse.

The image of the grinning trainer sitting astride the animal with two fingers raised in a "V for victory" gesture sparked fury and disgust across the sport.

The 43-year-old Irishman is one of the most high-profile figures in racing after training Tiger Roll to victory at Britain's Grand National in 2018 and 2019.

He had his first taste of glory at Aintree with Silver Birch in 2007.

But an Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board (IHRB) panel said his "extraordinarily foolish action" had damaged the reputation of the sport.

"We consider that a suspension of Mr Elliott’s training licence is merited," they said in a statement, which added that the sanction would apply from March 9.

"In all of the circumstances of this case, to reflect the seriousness of the offence and the damage to the Irish racing industry, to deter other offences of this nature and having taken into account the mitigating factors we have heard, we consider the period should be 12 months.

"However, the last six months of this will be suspended."

Elliott, who was also ordered to pay 15,000 euros ($18,000) in costs, said he accepted the penalty and that he had been dealt with fairly.

"Horses are my life," he said in a statement. "I love them. No one comes into racing for money -- it is a hard way to make a living. We are here because we love the horses."

"I was disrespectful to a dead horse, an animal that had been a loyal servant to me and was loved by my staff," he added.

- 'Transgressions' -

"I will carry the burden of my transgressions for the rest of my career. I will never again disrespect a horse living or dead and I will not tolerate it in others."

British racing authorities had already banned Elliott pending the outcome of the investigation and he will miss the Cheltenham Festival later this month and the Grand National in April.

"We welcome the fact that the Irish authorities have acted swiftly," said the British Horseracing Authority.

"The suspension will be reciprocated here in Great Britain."

A number of people who employ Elliott had spoken out in support of him, including Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary, who owns the Gigginstown House Stud operation.

But others withdrew horses from his care, including English owners Cheveley Park Stud.

The horse in the photograph was O'Leary's animal, a seven-year-old called Morgan.

The three-strong IHRB panel said Elliott accepted that his conduct was "disgraceful" and "wholly inappropriate and distasteful".

They members of the panel said the photograph suggested Elliott was "heedless to the fact a horse in his charge has just died" and that he was "treating the dead animal as an object of amusement".

They also alluded to the manner in which the photo came to light last weekend on social media, having been taken in 2019.

"In the view of the committee there is also a sinister aspect to this case," they said.

"The committee are satisfied that the publication of this photograph is part of a concerted attack upon Mr Elliott, the full circumstances of which are unknown."

The panel also said it had considered the negative effect on stable staff working for Elliott in making their decision.

The futures of dozens of staff in his stables north of Dublin hang in the balance until the owners decide what to do with their horses.

    Gordon Elliott, the scandal-hit Irish trainer, was on Friday night handed a 12-month racing ban over the "unforgivable" photograph of him sitting on a dead horse. The three-time Grand National winner showed "appalling bad taste" and a "complete absence of respect", according to a damning verdict from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB). After a week in which the image sparked international outrage, the IHRB committee hinted, however, at a potentially organised attempt to derail Elliott's career. “There is also a sinister aspect to this case," it said of the sudden appearance of the 2019 image on social media. "The committee are satisfied that the publication of this photograph is part of a concerted attack on Mr Elliott, the full circumstances of which are unknown." Elliott was found in breach of bringing the sport into disrepute in that he acted in a manner "prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation" of the sport. The IHRB committee described the photograph as showing "a complete absence of respect for the horse at a time when he still remains in charge". The ban - the last six months of which is suspended - will begin on Tuesday, a week before the start of Cheltenham Festival. He must also pay €15,000 (£12,950) in costs. On Friday night, in his third significant statement amid the furore, Elliott admitted that his conduct was "disgraceful", "horrific" and "wholly inappropriate and distasteful". He is the second Grand National winning trainer in history to be banned after Vincent O’Brien was suspended in 1961 for 18 months after a three-year-old tested positive for a stimulant. He came back to win the Derby six times. Racing must embrace awkward questioning following 'that' Gordon Elliott photograph “I accept my situation and my sanction and am satisfied with my engagement with the IHRB," Elliott, 43, said in a statement. "It is not an easy job to sit on the panel but I was dealt with fairly. I am in this situation by my own action and I am not going to dodge away from this. With my position in the sport I have great privileges and great responsibility. I did not live up to that responsibility. I am no longer the teenage boy who first rode a horse at Tony Martin’s 30 years ago. I am paying a heavy price for my error but I have no complaints. I will serve my time and then build back better.” After considering the evidence, a statement from the IHRB referrals committee confirmed the photograph "has existed since 2019". Among the matters considered in the ruling was the fact “outrage has been expressed by the racing and non-racing public that a horse, albeit deceased, could be treated in this manner.” The IHRB said Elliott had “expressed what we believe to be a genuine remorse and accepts that he is unlikely to forget this episode in his life”, with committee adding it believed he “genuinely accepts that he was extraordinarily foolish to participate in the way he did”. It added: “Whilst the incident in question was unforgivable, it was, nonetheless, an event which took place without deliberation or forethought over a time period of some seconds. There was a pointed absence of common sense.” Denis Egan, CEO of the IHRB, felt the case had been dealt with “fairly and appropriately”, but lamented the “damage to the reputation of the sport”. Elliott's horses may yet be able to run at Cheltenham, however, if he can find someone to take over the licence at Cullentra House. The British Horseracing Authority confirmed in a statement on Friday night that "if horses are transferred directly to other licensed trainers prior to March 9 – when the suspension is due to commence – they will be able to run”. On Friday night it appeared that local trainer Denise 'Sneezy' Foster was being lined up to take over the licence at Cullentra House. Profile: How the man who broke racing’s glass ceiling destroyed himself by Marcus Armytage Less than a week after a photograph of Gordon Elliott sitting astride a dead horse started appearing on social media, the trainer found himself at the foot of a serpent in the snakes and ladders of life after his licence was suspended for a year, with six months suspended. The rise and rise of Gordon Elliott, a panel beater’s son who started out in racing before he had left school, to become a three-time Grand National-winning trainer, is one of the great stories to have emerged from racing in the past 15 years. A bit like his great mentor and former employer, Martin Pipe, it is comforting to know that you do not have to be an ex-Army officer, son of the landed gentry or fourth generation of a training family – or, all three – to get to the top from a standing start. Indeed, in some ways it has proved that starting with a blank canvas and few preconceived ideas about the job can be turned to an advantage if you have the right sort of inquiring mind and work ethic that both men seem to possess.

