Trainer Delgado 'always believed' in Mage
Gustavo Delgado, trainer of Mage, reflects on the horse's victory at the 149th Kentucky Derby and sharing the moment with his son.
Gustavo Delgado, trainer of Mage, reflects on the horse's victory at the 149th Kentucky Derby and sharing the moment with his son.
After a chaotic and disturbing week at Churchill Downs, the 149th Kentucky Derby ran on Saturday evening.
Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Chloe's Dream and Freezing Point were euthanized after sustaining an injuries during undercard races.
The Kentucky Derby favorite was scratched just hours before post time.
Sterling was joyful after beating Cejudo, and eager to shut up future challenger Sean O'Malley. After losing to Sterling in the main event of UFC 288, Cejudo faces an uncertain future.
Muhammad dominated No. 5 Gilbert Burns to win a one-sided unanimous decision.
Anthony Davis had 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Lakers grabbed a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors.
In his UFC debut, Aliskerov unloaded on Hawes, then made a call out that raised eyebrows too.
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling retained his title with a split decision win over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo on Saturday in the main event of UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey.
Jimmy Butler sustained the injury in a Game 1 win over the Knicks.
Willson Contreras hasn't started a game in the outfield since 2019.
Joel Embiid won in the pregame, but the Celtics won when it mattered.
The longtime play-by-play announcer appeared to flub the name of the Negro League Museum.
Demetrious Johnson is 36 years old and near the end of his magnificent MMA career. But his conditioning is still elite and it is what led him to victory in his rubber match with Adriano Moraes on Friday in the main event of ONE Championship’s U.S. debut.
Joel Embiid got emotional when his son, Arthur, ran onto the court during the MVP presentation.
The Astros now have three starting pitchers on the injured list, months after losing Justin Verlander in free agency.
While Red Bull has no peer in the F1 field right now, there are plenty of storylines to watch for behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
The Tigers are locks to be the No. 1 preseason team after landing the top two names on the transfer market.
Newman, 45, hasn't raced in NASCAR since 2021.
The King of Clay has withdrawn to continue rehabbing his injured hip.