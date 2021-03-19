Trainer De Bromhead makes Cheltenham history as Minella Indo wins Gold Cup

Jockey Jack Kennedy celebrates winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup on on Minella Indo
Minella Indo won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday to make Henry de Bromhead the first trainer to win the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and the blue riband event at the same festival.

Jack Kennedy guided Minella Indo home ahead of another de Bromhead runner, A Plus Tard, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, with two-time defending champion Al Boum Photo third.

De Bromhead landed the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday with Honeysuckle, with Blackmore becoming the first female jockey to win the race, and on Wednesday Put The Kettle On won the Champion Chase.

"I think I am still in my hotel room on Monday night and nothing has started," he said after sealing the so-called "Holy Trinity".

"It is amazing... just brilliant. I am delighted. It is unbelievable to go and do it with him (Minella Indo), he is an incredible horse.

"It is amazing he just comes alive here."

Kennedy said he had dreamed of winning the race since he was a child.

"I'm so grateful to Henry for giving me the opportunity to ride him," he said. "I can't thank them enough and I'll owe them forever."

"This is what I live for. I can't believe this is happening. I'm delighted."

The Irish 1-2-3 reflected their dominance of the festival. The best-placed English horse, 2018 champion Native River, finished a distant fourth.

