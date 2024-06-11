Train instead of helicopter for Euro 2024 tournament director Lahm

German retired footballer Philipp Lahm (R) and German former football player Franz Beckenbauer attend the opening gala of the Hall of Fame of German soccer at German Football Museum. Ina Fassbender/dpa

Franz Beckenbauer and Philipp Lahm share the distinction of being World Cup winning Germany captains and then major home tournament directors but that doesn't mean they will fill the latter role in the same way.

Lahm told dpa in the final countdown to Friday's Euro 2024 kick-off that he will for instance not take a helicopter to attend almost every match, like Beckenbauer famously did at the 2006 World Cup.

"Franz Beckenbauer was quite rightly celebrated for watching almost every match - sometimes only one half, and then went by helicopter to the next venue," the 40-year-old Lahm said.

"But times are changing, and everyone has to adapt."

Sustainability has played a big role "from the outset" around Euro 2024, and therefore 2014 World Cup winner Lahm said he will use other means of transport, even if that means he won't be able to see as many matches as 1974 World Cup champion Beckenbauer, who died in January at age 78.

"There is a sustainability strategy, and it would fit in if the tournament director flies from one venue to the other by helicopter," Lahm said.

"I will do these trips by train and watch as many matches as possible," he said, with the modest goal of getting to all 10 venues during the group stage.

Beckenbauer was instrumental in getting the World Cup to Germany as bid chief, while Lahm was an important ambassador for the Euro where he was appointed tournament director in 2020, two years after Germany was awarded the tournament.