After trailing for first time at home this season, Cowboys answer DK Metcalf's 73-yard TD

The Cowboys had not trailed at home this season. They did fall behind Thursday night.

On the Seahawks' third play from scrimmage, Geno Smith hit receiver DK Metcalf over the top of Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. Bland, who has five pick-sixes this season, looked as though he wanted another.

Instead, Metcalf went 73 yards to the end zone with Bland and safety Donovan Wilson chasing him to no avail. According to the NFL, Metcalf's 22.23 mph speed was the fastest in the NFL this season. It topped the 22.01 of Tyreek Hill in Week 5.

It gave the Seahawks a brief 7-3 lead.

On their first drive, the Cowboys drove to the Seattle 2, where they had first and goal. They couldn't get into the end zone. Tony Pollard lost a yard; Prescott threw an incompletion; and Jordyn Brooks sacked Prescott. It was the first sack of Prescott since Nov. 5.

Brandon Aubrey kicked a 30-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

The Cowboys regained the lead after Metcalf's touchdown, and it didn't take long.

Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen was penalized 47 yards for pass interference on Jalen Tolbert, setting the Cowboys up at the Seattle 17. Two plays later, Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for a 15-yard score.

The shootout is on with 17 points in the first 10:12.