The Trailer for Virgin River Season 3 Is Here—and It’s a Doozy

Novak Djokovic is through to the final of the French Open after beating Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in a remarkable battle at Roland Garros. The great Spaniard went into the contest having won 105 of his previous 107 matches on the Parisian clay, losing only to Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009 and Djokovic in the last eight six years ago. He had won all 13 of his previous semi-finals but, in a 58th match between the pair that was on a par with almost any that came before, Dj