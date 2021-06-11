The Trailer for Virgin River Season 3 Is Here—and It’s a Doozy
At what point does "Durant’s personal bodyguard" just become Nets security guard?
The legendary players meet for the 14th time at Roland Garros, with the Serb bidding to become the first male player in the modern era to win every Slam at least twice
Paris is under an 11 p.m. curfew for COVID-19. A French Open match between two of the world's best was granted an exception and ended with fans.
The soon-to-be former commissioner Larry Scott didn't hide his true feelings on his way out the door.
Novak Djokovic is through to the final of the French Open after beating Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in a remarkable battle at Roland Garros. The great Spaniard went into the contest having won 105 of his previous 107 matches on the Parisian clay, losing only to Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009 and Djokovic in the last eight six years ago. He had won all 13 of his previous semi-finals but, in a 58th match between the pair that was on a par with almost any that came before, Dj
After the Bellator 260 official weigh-ins, Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne was canceled when the Mohegan commission stepped in.
He’s got the arm. Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, grandson to 13-year NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and nephew to league legends Peyton and Eli Manning, looks destined to continue the family tradition. During a visit to Clemson University’s summer football camp last week, Arch dropped a 45-yard dime in the corner of the […] The post Arch Manning, the Family’s Latest Quarterback, Made a Ridiculous Throw at His Clemson Visit appeared first on InsideHook.
The Bears haven't been able to find a trade partner for Nick Foles. But perhaps they've found one in the Jets, according to Jeremy Fowler.
Giselle Juarez re-emerged as the star pitcher Oklahoma needed to complement its high-powered offense, and now the Sooners are national champions again. Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game, and Oklahoma beat Florida State 5-1 on Thursday for its fifth Women's College World Series title. The Sooners lacked a dominant pitcher heading into the series but Juarez answered the call, allowing one run on two hits in the decisive Game 3.
One former NBA head coach believes Ben Simmons will cost the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs.
Rafael Nadal lost in an epic semifinal match against Novak Djokovic in the French Open Friday, ending his quest for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title. After the third set itself lasted more than 90 minutes, fans erupted in cheers again when the local curfew was waived, allowing them see Djokovic win in the fourth. […]
In advance of the popular celebrity golf event, Barkley talks about his game, his new swing coach, Phil Mickelson and more.
Sean McVay has finally given a bit of real insight into the reasons why the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. A few hours before the Rams wrapped up their offseason program, McVay responded to a question about his thoughts on Stafford by saying he's a happier, better head coach since the Rams' high-profile quarterback change in March. “I think I’ve been very happy,” McVay said Thursday while on stage at a news conference for the Los Angeles Super Bowl Organizing Committee.
Matt Schembechler said his father didn't want to hear about allegations that a Michigan team doctor sexually assaulted boys and young men.
A pair of Colorado Avalanche fans had their flag snatched from them by a belligerent Vegas Golden Knights fan at the end of Game 6, prompting a fight.
Ranking the four potential Stanley Cup Final matchups based on the most exciting and intriguing possibilities.
To see more positives, negatives of a proposed 12-team College Football Playoff bracket, we break down what field would have looked like last season.
Vols' offensive lineman enters transfer portal.
With Aaron Rodgers holding out, Jordan Love was the No. 1 quarterback at the Packers’ minicamp this week, and coach Matt LaFleur says Love wasn’t being coddled. LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett didn’t dumb anything down when replacing a first-ballot Hall of Famer with a second-year player who has never appeared in a game. [more]
James Harden is the last Adidas-sponsored athlete to have traveled to the Philippines. The shoes release on the country's Independence Day.