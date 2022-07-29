Trailer, premiere date revealed for USA Network Series 'Race for the Championship'

A new car, new race tracks and new rivalries reshaped the NASCAR Cup Series this season, fueling on-track action and off-track story lines worthy of their own TV series.

Fortunately for fans, that‘s exactly what‘s in store this fall.

NBC Universal announced Friday in a press release that USA Network‘s new unscripted series “Race for the Championship” will premiere Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The announcement also included the first official trailer for the series, which you can watch above.

The 10-episode series will tell the story of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and NASCAR Playoffs, from the competitive introduction of the Next Gen car at the Busch Light Clash at The LA Coliseum through the treacherous postseason road that brings four drivers their chance at championship glory in Phoenix.

As “Race for the Championship” documents the lives of NASCAR‘s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform in the high-stakes world of NASCAR Cup Series racing.

The series will feature a variety of drivers at different points as the drama of the 2022 season unfolds, including past champions like Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, along with others eager to write their own NASCAR legacies such as Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suárez, Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie and others.

The premiere episode serves as a perfect primer for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, which begin three days later at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 4. That opening race airs at 6 p.m. ET and will also be broadcast on USA.

“Race for the Championship” is produced by NASCAR Studios with NASCAR‘s Tim Clark, Amy Anderson, Matt Summers and Tally Hair, along with production industry veteran Chaz Gray, serving as executive producers.