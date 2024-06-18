Trailblazing Bemidji High School girls wrestling program named Pioneer Team of the Year

Jun. 18—When local grappling legend Howard Schultz was handed the microphone on Dec. 7 during his National Wrestling Hall of Fame celebration at the Bemidji High School gymnasium, he was at a loss for words trying to comprehend how far wrestling in Bemidji has come.

Schultz attended Bemidji State in 1959 after graduating from Chisholm High School. He was then hired by BHS in 1963.

"I can remember when I got started, it was on the stage of the high school," Schultz said during his ceremony

in December.

"And now, look at the gym. The people, the girls (team). Unbelievable."

Schultz sees what wrestlers around Minnesota see: a thriving girls program from Bemidji, leading the charge in a new era of high school wrestling.

For the first time in BHS history, the Lumberjacks fielded separate wrestling programs —

one for the boys and one for the girls.

After the Jacks' inaugural solo girls wrestling season, the Bemidji girls have been named the Pioneer Team of the Year.

First introduced in 2020, the Pioneer Team of the Year award is meant to annually recognize the accomplishments of one area team from the preceding school year that most impressed fans and media alike. The Jacks beat out other worthy candidates — Bemidji State men's hockey, women's soccer and football, and Bemidji High School volleyball.

The Lumberjacks' path to the Team of the Year honor began much earlier than their first winter practice.

On May 9, 2023,

14-season boys head coach Rance Bahr

stepped down from his post. His days without a coaching gig were short-lived as he was hired as the first-ever girls head coach on June 26.

"I was motivated by the challenge and trying something new," Bahr said last June. "I felt like a change might be good for the boys program. The thought of change motivated me to make a switch. With the success that the girls have had, I wanted the challenge of continuing to grow this program. And with 70 (boys and girls) in the program last year, something needed to change to get the kids what they needed."

BHS maneuvered through the early part of its schedule, laying waste to the opposing girls programs that stood in its way. The Jacks hosted the

second annual Blue Ox Tournament

on Dec. 16, an event that showcased the growth of girls wrestling statewide.

To the surprise of few, Bemidji bested 24 other schools, winning its home invite by an overwhelming margin. Maya Schmidt (190 pounds), Kylie Donat (142), Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm (118) and Jillian Gunderson (90) all won their respective brackets with spotless records. Kiera Hagman-Nyagaka (112), Tori Bahr (136), Leah Willard (170) and Brie Leeper (235) also claimed second-place finishes.

That same weekend in a dual against Mora, Bahr picked up coaching win No. 300, placing him second all-time in BHS wrestling history.

"It was pretty special just because there were some athletes in the stands and people that I've worked with and coached with over the years that were here to share that moment with (me)," he said in December. "It was really special to share that moment with my daughter and the girls team. That part of it I really enjoyed."

The Lumberjacks trucked through the remainder of the regular season, leading to the Section 6 and 8 Individual Girls Championships at BHS on Feb. 10 at BHS.

Taylor Merschman (100), Donat (142) and Schmidt (190) won section championships for the Lumberjacks in their respective weight-class brackets. Hagman-Nyagaka (112), Fredriksen-Holm (118), Willard (190) and Leeper (235) also earned berths to state as second-place finishers, tying the program-best mark of

seven state qualifiers

in the third year of girls wrestling in Minnesota.

With one final weekend to put the finishing touches on a historic season, the Jacks took the mat at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul at the

girls state tournament.

Six of the seven Bemidji representatives suffered a loss during their respective individual runs, but Donat didn't. Instead, she went unbeaten at state, claiming Bemidji's first wrestling state championship in 25 years with a 5-2 decision win over Anoka's Alley Altringer.

Donat, a graduated senior, tore her left ulnar collateral ligament and dislocated her left elbow during her junior season, keeping her out of section and state competition entirely.

"It didn't feel real in the moment, and I don't think it still feels real," Donat told the Pioneer on March 2. "In a way, it's just like I won another tournament. But I think tomorrow when I wake up, it's going to sink in, like, 'Holy crap. I am the state champion.' But walking out there for my finals match and seeing all the people out there, it's a cool experience."

Donat is Bemidji's first state champion in any sport since the boys 4x800-meter relay track team of Cody Roder, Isaac Berg, Alex Vollen and Linaes Whiting topped the field at the 2017 Class AA state track and field championships. Schmidt finished as the runner-up in the 190-pound bracket.

Just as Bemidji's historic wrestling season started long before the first practice, the ripple effect of this team has carried long after Donat's banner-raising win. Dozens of girls wrestlers from around the midwest are taking part in a local camp at Bemidji State this week.

History has a way of repeating itself. One day when Bahr is eventually honored with the same recognition on a national scale Schultz received in December, he will look upon the mats at the BHS gymnasium — wherever that will be in the future — feeling proud of what his girls established.

Bemidji is many things, including a wrestling town. On the shoulders of trailblazing student-athletes and coaches who solidified the groundwork of a powerhouse program, girls wrestling is here.

And it's here to stay.

Previous Pioneer Teams of the Year

2023: Bemidji State women's soccer

2022: Bemidji State football

2021: Bemidji High School boys tennis

2020: Bemidji State men's hockey