Advertisement

Trailblazers vs Timberwolves Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Timberwolves defeated the Trail Blazers, 116-93. Rudy Gobert recorded 24 points (9-11 FG) and 17 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points, 8 rebounds and 3 3PM in the victory. Jabari Walker tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Trail Blazers