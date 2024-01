The Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers, 134-110. D’Angelo Russell led the way with 34 points (6-11 3PM) and 8 assists for the Lakers, with LeBron James adding 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in the victory. Malcom Brogdon tallied 23 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort.