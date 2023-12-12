Advertisement

Trailblazers vs Clippers Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Clippers defeated the Trail Blazers, 132-127. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 34 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists as Paul George (20 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) and James Harden (20 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists) totaled 40 points.