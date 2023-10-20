Trail Camera Captures 'Sexy Bear' Busting Moves as it Scratches Against a Tree

A trail camera captured a black bear busting some funny moves while scratching its back against a tree in Johnson, Ontario.

Video by Tom McClelland shows the bear sliding its back up and down a tree while holding on with its front legs raised above its head.

McClelland told Storyful he regularly films wildlife activity having “tons of trail camera success.” He said he was amused by this particular bear due to its moves.

Posting the video to Instagram McClelland leaned into his amusement, captioning the post “Sexy Black Bear working the Stripper Pole.” Credit: Tom McClelland via Storyful