Trail Blazers unveil new uniforms that highlight Oregon's landscape and honor tribal nations

The Portland Trail Blazers want to honor Oregon and its tribal nations with their new jerseys. The team unveiled those uniforms Thursday, which were designed with the intention of celebrating “the unique beauty of Oregon’s landscape.”

The jerseys are brown, but contain stripes of color that represent different areas around the state.

Our 2020-21 uniform celebrates the unique beauty of Oregon’s landscape as well as acknowledging & honoring the tribal nations throughout what is now considered Oregon who have called this land their home from the beginning.



The team explained those colors further on its website. The red stripe represents the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm in Woodburn, the light blue represents downtown Portland, the yellow represents Cannon Beach, the orange represents John Day Fossil Beds National Monument and the dark blue represents Crater Lake.

A portion of the proceeds from the jerseys will be donated to the Native American Youth and Family Center.

The jerseys also feature “Oregon” on the front. You might notice the “g” appears to be cut off, but that was intentional.

It’s an homage to the White Stag sign in Portland.

Trail Blazers looking for better results on court in 2021

The Trail Blazers will hope their new jerseys bring them better luck in 2021. The team is looking to bounce back after securing the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference last season. That was a precipitous fall for the team, which finished as the No. 3 seed in the conference during the 2018-19 season.

As long as Damian Lillard is around, the Trail Blazers should continue to be a contender in the West. Lillard missed the team’s final game of the season — a loss to the No. 1 seed Los Angeles Lakers — due to a knee sprain, but is expected to be 100 percent for the start of the 2020-21 season.

