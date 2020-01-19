Portland sends Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver to Sacramento in five-player deal

The Portland Trail Blazers agreed to send Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and a pair of draft picks to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday afternoon, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

In exchange, the Blazers will receive Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan from the Kings. Sacramento will receive Portland’s 2024 and 2025 second round draft picks in the deal.

Yahoo Sources: Sacramento is sending Trevor Ariza, Wendell Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to Portland for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and the Trail Blazers’ 2024 and 2025 second-round picks. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 18, 2020

The trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, will save Portland $12.5 million in salary while the Kings’ luxury tax bill will drop to $7 million. The Blazers, per the report, will also create a $7.2 million and $1.7 million trade exception in the deal, both of which will expire next year.

Bazemore has averaged 7.9 points and four rebounds per game in Portland this season, mostly coming off the bench. The 30-year-old is in the final year of a four-year, $70 million deal he initially signed with the Atlanta Hawks. He does not, however, have a plan to pursue a buyout with the Kings.

There are no plans for Kent Bazemore to pursue a buyout with the Sacramento Kings as he has a great relationship with Luke Walton and front office, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 18, 2020

Tolliver has averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds off the bench this season in Portland, his 12th in the league. The Kings will mark the fifth time in four seasons that Tolliver has changed teams. He played for Sacramento briefly during the 2016-17 season, averaging 7.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. The 34-year-old signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Portland last summer.

Ariza has averaged six points and 4.6 rebounds this season in Sacramento, his 16th in the league. Portland will mark the 34-year-old’s 10th team in the NBA. Gabriel and Swanigan have played in a combined 18 games this year for the Kings. Swanigan was drafted by the Blazers in the first round of the 2017 draft, though played in just 27 games for them during his rookie season.

According to Wojnarowski, the Kings are still looking for trade options for center Dewayne Dedmon, who was fined earlier this season for publicly requesting a trade. Dedmon, who is in the first year of a three-year, $40 million deal, has averaged 4.9 points and four rebounds in nearly 14 minutes per game off the bench.

The Trail Blazers sent Kent Bazemore to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday in a multiplayer deal that included a pair of future draft picks. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

