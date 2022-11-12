Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe suffered avulsion fracture on finger

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe has been diagnosed with a volar avulsion fracture to his right fifth finger and will be questionable to play moving forward, the team announced.

Sharpe suffered the injury on Wednesday in a win over the Charlotte Hornets and was held out of action the next night against the New Orleans Pelicans. The team stated his playing status will be decided on a game-by-game basis.

The seventh pick finished with a career-high 17 points and four rebounds in 28 minutes versus the Hornets. He tied a season-high with seven made field goals in 10 attempts in that game.

The absence on Thursday was the first of the season for Sharpe, who has started in four games. He is averaging 9.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11 games this season on 51.2% shooting from the field, including 44% from 3-point range.

Sharpe has emerged as a key player for the Trail Blazers in the early going. He has been used mostly off of the bench but has filled in as a starter, as well. The injury doesn’t appear to be too serious so Sharpe likely won’t miss too much time.

Related

Damian Lillard praises Shaedon Sharpe: 'The talent is off the charts' Damian Lillard gave tips to AJ Griffin after workout with Trail Blazers Jalen Suggs admittedly had jitters before working out with Damian Lillard

List

NBA Power Rankings: Cleveland has gone streaking after 8-1 start

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire