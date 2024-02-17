Trail Blazers’ Scoot Henderson thankful for third Rising Stars selection

Rookie Scoot Henderson is thankful to be competing in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend for a third time after a strong campaign with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Henderson had the opportunity to participate in the event in the past two years with the G League Ignite. He teamed up with other players in the G League in those two games but will now play alongside the likes of Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray and Keyonte George on Team Pau.

The third pick was also selected for the G League Next Up game, which takes place before the All-Star Game on Sunday each year. He was appreciative of those opportunities for players like him and others in the G League.

I’m very blessed to have these couple of opportunities. The first two years in the G League, we didn’t have to come here and be selected by a team. The Next Up game, it was a huge opportunity for the G League and the Ignite, especially. I’m blessed, and I appreciate the opportunity. I think Year 3 (at the game) means a whole bunch to me because it is my rookie year.

Henderson is averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 assists and three rebounds on 37.5% shooting from the field in 43 games with the Trail Blazers. He is fourth among rookies in scoring and one of six first-year players with multiple 30-point games (2).

The 20-year-old had a bit of a rough start to the year after dealing with an ankle injury. However, the team is pleased with how Henderson has progressed to this point and how he is handling the workload at the point guard position.

He looks to have progressed with each game, which was to be expected after missing time. He is developing into a franchise cornerstone and proving himself a top-three pick.

