Trail Blazers’ Scoot Henderson popped in to watch No. 10 Oregon host No. 19 Colorado

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson was among those on hand to watch No. 10 Oregon host No. 19 Colorado on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Henderson was joined by Trail Blazers teammates Anfernee Simons and Jabari Walker on the sidelines for the highly-anticipated matchup. Henderson was seen decked out in the Ducks’ patented green and yellow colors to support the home team.

The group was treated to a dominating 42-6 victory by the Ducks to open conference play in the Pac-12. Quarterback Bo Nix threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for one more, while Jordan James and Noah Whittington each found the end zone.

at the O 🦆 pic.twitter.com/0rPvjDvpGW — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) September 23, 2023

Henderson debuted with the Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League, producing 15 points, six assists and five rebounds against the Houston Rockets. He was limited to one game, though, after suffering a shoulder injury on July 7.

The third pick is projected to be one of the top point guards in the NBA this year and anointed himself as the front-runner to win Rookie of the Year. He was also chosen, alongside teammate Shaedon Sharpe, as one of the top duos under 25 in the league.

With plenty of hype surrounding Henderson’s upcoming rookie campaign, Billups and the Trail Blazers will soon get their first look at him when the team opens up the preseason on Oct. 10.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire