Trail Blazers react to Michael Jordan documentary -- 'The Last Dance'

The NBA community came together on Sunday night.

Players (both current and former), as well as fans and journalists, all watched and then discussed ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary, "The Last Dance."

NBA Twitter was back.

The 10-part documentary airing on ESPN is said to focus on the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season, while also going in-depth on Jordan's entire career.

The first two episodes were released Sunday evening. With the country quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN moved up the start date from its originally scheduled air-date in June.

The Trail Blazers showed MJ all the love on Twitter.

Mike from another planet lol... #TheLastDance ... Pip slept on like a mf too smh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 20, 2020

They really announced my guy as Scott Pippen ! He earned the Scottie ! Lol #TheLastDance — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 20, 2020

Keep the mid range alive !! https://t.co/yyqteE35R4 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 20, 2020

Current players like Anfernee Simons and many other former players and superstars mentioned how the young generation of NBA fans will finally have a real understanding of Jordan's greatness.

This MJ documentary really about to educate some of y'all on why people speak so highly of him — Anfernee Simons (@AnferneeSimons) April 19, 2020

Michael Jordan's Last Dance was fantastic and I loved all two hours of it!! Young fans that never got to see Michael play now understand why he's the 🐐 of basketball! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2020

Man MJ had it! He had that "IT" He was chosen to be the GOAT — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 20, 2020

If I had 3 wishes in life. I think I would have asked for #TheLastDance — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 20, 2020

The 10-part episode will be shown with two back-to-back hour-long episodes every Sunday for the next four weeks.

Many NBA fans are on the same page as CJ McCollum and would love to see deleted footage.

I want to see the footage they threw out and didn't fit on this 10- part series too 👀. Wonder what would've happen if they would've kept Phil and the team together #TheLastDance — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 20, 2020

In episode one of The Last Dance, there was some footage Trail Blazers fans didn't want to watch: the 1984 NBA Draft with Portland selecting Sam Bowie ahead of MJ.

CAN WE SKIP OVER THIS PART PLEASE?!?! — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) April 20, 2020

Got all us Blazer fans in a "He gon' cry in the cry" type mood! 😤 #RipCity #Blazers https://t.co/34OMxwyc9w — Richard Mcconville (@ram35) April 20, 2020

The Sam Bowie clip hurts #RipCity — Austin Foteff (@A_Foteff17) April 20, 2020

I'm not sure how I feel about a whole new generation finding out about #SamBowie



WE ALREADY HAD CLYDE!



WE CAN'T ALWAYS PREDICT THESE THINGS!!#NBA #RipCity #LastDance #WeHadClyde







— Jacqueline (@UpuQue) April 20, 2020

Clyde and MJ together... Lots of rings Rip City. 😥 #TheLastDance #RipCity — Ryan Francis (@spiz516) April 20, 2020

Does this really need to be a part of the show? #RipCity https://t.co/2S0Ks5g6wF — Jared Shurtliff (@jaredshurtliff) April 20, 2020

I just booed the Sam Bowie pick🤙#RipCity — Ty Delbridge (@TyDelbridge) April 20, 2020

"Portland had Clyde Drexler" — Joe Simons (@joesimonssays) April 20, 2020

Local NBA reporters weighed in on the first two episodes of the Last Dance as well.

Why am I already emotional #TheLastDance — Brooke Olzendam (@brookeolzendam) April 20, 2020

"TRYING TO MAINTAIN DOMINANCE OVER PEOPLE" - Michael Jordan



Let that sink in. That's a different mindset than just being the best. It's about dominance. Absolute control.



— Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) April 20, 2020

All dressed up for my commute to the couch 👟 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/u7UU4Yg1a2 — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) April 20, 2020

And, it seems as though Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine isn't alone in feeling this way:

I could've watched all 10 episodes right now. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 20, 2020

