Trail Blazers react to Michael Jordan documentary -- 'The Last Dance'

Jamie Hudson
NBC Sports Northwest

The NBA community came together on Sunday night.

Players (both current and former), as well as fans and journalists, all watched and then discussed ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary, "The Last Dance."

NBA Twitter was back.

The 10-part documentary airing on ESPN is said to focus on the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season, while also going in-depth on Jordan's entire career.

The first two episodes were released Sunday evening. With the country quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN moved up the start date from its originally scheduled air-date in June.

The Trail Blazers showed MJ all the love on Twitter.

[RELATED]: 'The Last Dance' very likely won't give you The Last Word on Michael Jordan's career

Current players like Anfernee Simons and many other former players and superstars mentioned how the young generation of NBA fans will finally have a real understanding of Jordan's greatness.

The 10-part episode will be shown with two back-to-back hour-long episodes every Sunday for the next four weeks.

Many NBA fans are on the same page as CJ McCollum and would love to see deleted footage.

In episode one of The Last Dance, there was some footage Trail Blazers fans didn't want to watch: the 1984 NBA Draft with Portland selecting Sam Bowie ahead of MJ.

View this post on Instagram

With the third pick... #TheLastDance on ESPN

A post shared by #NBATogether (@nba) on Apr 19, 2020 at 6:41pm PDT

Local NBA reporters weighed in on the first two episodes of the Last Dance as well. 

And, it seems as though Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine isn't alone in feeling this way:

Trail Blazers react to Michael Jordan documentary -- 'The Last Dance' originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next